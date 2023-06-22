UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA ESPORTS & CO-CURRICULAR INNOVATION (OU ECCI) ANNOUNCES A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FITGMR
This strategic partnership is a significant step; advancing esports education & competitiveness promoting player health & performance in and outside the game.
This partnership enables us to elevate the performance of our esports teams, provide exceptional opportunities for high school students & establish a solid foundation for continued growth & success.”NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- University of Oklahoma Esports & Co-Curricular Innovation (OU ECCI) is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with FITGMR, a leading esports performance and player development organization. This partnership aims to revolutionize the esports landscape by focusing on enhancing the performance of OU ECCI teams, focusing not only on technical skills but also on the mental and physical aspects crucial for success in the esports industry, providing top-tier training for coaches and players, running immersive esports programs for high school students, and establishing a comprehensive system for team management and player development.
As the world of competitive gaming continues to evolve and grow, it becomes increasingly important for universities to invest in cutting-edge resources and strategic collaborations. This strategic partnership between OU ECCI and FITGMR represents a significant step forward in advancing esports education and competitiveness that promotes player health and performance both in and outside the game.
The primary objectives of this partnership are fourfold:
Improve OU ECCI Team Performance: Through direct training programs, FITGMR will work closely with OU ECCI coaches and players to enhance their skills and strategies in select game titles. The expertise and experience of FITGMR's coaching staff will provide invaluable guidance, helping OU ECCI teams reach new heights of performance.
High-Quality Esports Programs for High School Students: OU ECCI and FITGMR will collaborate to develop and execute exceptional esports spring/summer programs for high school students. These programs will provide aspiring young gamers with a unique opportunity to learn from professionals, refine their skills, and experience the world of collegiate esports firsthand.
Establish a Consistent System for Team Management and Player Development: This partnership will create a robust framework for team management and player development within OU ECCI. FITGMR will assist in establishing a structured system that ensures efficient operations, strategic planning, and comprehensive player support, fostering growth and success for all participating teams.
Create wellness standards and research opportunities: With the help of the FitGMR platform alongside OU's research mission, presence in health sciences, and diverse curriculum offerings, this partnership will help standardize analytic aggregation of player data in the context of health based tracking, reporting, and development of standardized practices to further define the needs in the topics of mental health, physical well-being, and better time management.
Speaking about the partnership, Mike “Moog” Aguilar, Director of OU ECCI, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to join forces with FITGMR, as they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. This partnership will enable us to elevate the performance of our esports teams, provide exceptional opportunities for high school students, and establish a solid foundation for continued growth and success. We are confident that this collaboration will further solidify OU ECCI's position as a leading force in collegiate esports."
Kristin Anderson, CEO & Co-Founder of FITGMR, also shared her enthusiasm: "Partnering with OU ECCI is a fantastic opportunity for us to contribute to the advancement of collegiate esports. We are committed to providing world-class training and support, as well as innovative programs for young gamers. Together with OU ECCI, we will foster a healthy and sustainable competitive environment and enable the next generation of esports talent to flourish."
This partnership between OU ECCI and FITGMR is set to redefine the esports landscape, showcasing the power of collaboration and innovation within the collegiate gaming community that focuses on helping students to be the best version of themselves in and outside the game, as well as developing the coaching skill sets to establish healthy pipelines. Stay tuned for exciting developments and accomplishments as these two entities embark on this transformative journey.
About University of Oklahoma Esports & Co-Curricular Innovation (OU ECCI):
OU ECCI is a pioneering institution in the field of esports education and competition. Committed to providing exceptional experiences for students, OU ECCI offers a diverse range of co-curricular programs, competitive teams, and cutting-edge resources. Their mission is to cultivate the next generation of leaders in the rapidly evolving world of esports.
About FITGMR:
FITGMR, Inc. is a leading esports technology, performance and player development company dedicated to helping esports athletes, teams, and organizations reach their full potential. Through its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive coaching curriculum, FITGMR helps players and coaches at all levels of competition improve their skills and achieve their goals. Their experienced team and commitment to innovation to make them a trusted partner in elevating esports programs to new heights.
