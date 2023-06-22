Nicole Carter, Black Comic Visionary, is Relaunching The Origin of Lady Xtreme and Lady Xtreme vs Fear in Sept 2023

The relaunch of these books is a great opportunity for Carter to share her work with a wider audience. It is also a sign of the popularity of Black Comics.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Carter, a Faith Base Black Comic Visionary, is relaunching her books The Origin of Lady Xtreme and Lady Xtreme vs Fear in September 2023.Nicole Carter, a faith-based black comic visionary, is relaunching her books The Origin of Lady Xtreme and Lady Xtreme vs Fear in September 2023. The books will be available for purchase on Amazon and other major retailers.In "The Origin of Lady Xtreme," we follow the journey of Nicole Carter, a young woman who uncovers her own extraordinary abilities to fight crime after dreaming of a near-death experience. . She uses her powers to fight crime and protect the innocent. Lady Xtreme vs Fear is a collection of stories that feature Lady Xtreme battling her archenemy, Fear. Lady Xtreme uses her powers to protect her city from evil, but she must also battle her own inner demons.Lady Xtreme vs Fear is the sequel to The Origin of Lady Xtreme. In this book, Lady Xtreme must face her greatest fear in order to save her city.She is deeply committed to using her influence to inspire and empower others.Carter partnered with William (Bill) Knott he was the illustrator and co-writer he is a self-taught artist and writer who has been creating comics since he was a child. Carter is passionate about creating stories that feature strong, positive Black characters and people with disabilities.The relaunch of these books is a great opportunity for Carter to share her work with a wider audience. It is also a sign of the growing popularity of Black Comics.“I am excited to relaunch my books and share them with a new audience,” said Carter. “I hope that readers will enjoy these stories and that they will be inspired by Lady Xtreme.”The Origin of Lady Xtreme and Lady Xtreme vs Fear is available for pre-order in August 2023