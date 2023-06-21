Issues of Turkmen-Emirati academic cooperation discussed in the UAE

21/06/2023

On June 21, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Mahri Byashimova, met with the Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (UAE) Nikolay Mladenov in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, N.Mladenov briefed the Turkmen delegation on the structure, functions and tasks of this educational institution, which combines academic activities, research and training of diplomatic personnel.

Then the meeting continued in an expanded format with the teaching staff of the Academy, during which information was provided on the methodology and teaching program, including research, publishing and scientific and practical work of the Academy.

Within the walls of the higher educational institution of the UAE, an exchange of views took place on promising areas of cooperation in the field of education.

In particular, based on the signed Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) during the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the UAE in November 2022, the possibility of exchanging experience between the teaching staff of the two educational institutions was considered.

Along with this, the parties agreed to organize a study visit of the direction, teachers and students of the IIR of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to the AGDA in the fall of this year.

The visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the UAE under the leadership of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan continues.