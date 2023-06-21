Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 21, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 21, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:04 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Kazeem.

Communications Received

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record which the Clerk read:

The of Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission’s Annual Report for Calendar Year 2022.

Deputate Quarterly Legislative Report – FY 2022, 3 rd Quarter. The Pennsylvania Department of General Services’ ProcurementQuarterly Legislative Report – FY 2022, 3Quarter.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s Schools-to-Work Initial Report for June 1, 2021 – May 16, 2023.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

June 20, 2023

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 26, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 26, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 1440 Game and Fisheries

HB 1453 Human Services

HB 1454 Education

HB 1455 Human Services

HB 1457 Insurance

HB 1460 Finance

HB 1463 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1464 Judiciary

HB 1465 Labor and Industry

HB 1466 Judiciary

HB 1467 Environmental Resources and Energy

SB 527 Judiciary

SB 709 Game and Fisheries

SB 746 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

SB 770 Transportation

HB 72 To Appropriations

HB 404 To Appropriations

HB 621 To Appropriations

HB 665 To Appropriations

HB 1058 To Appropriations

HB 1171 To Appropriations

HB 1209 To Appropriations

HB 1331 To Appropriations

HB 1407 To Appropriations

SB 202 To Appropriations

SB 262 To Appropriations

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 580 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 612 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 613 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 767 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1300 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1456 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1458 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1459 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1461 From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 791 From Consumer Protection & Technology & Utilities as Amended

HB 27 From Education as Amended

HB 1408 From Education as Committed

HB 841 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1289 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 72 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 544 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 665 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1058 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1171 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1209 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1331 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1407 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1456 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1458 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1459 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1461 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HR 47 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on voting patterns and knowledge about voting rights among formerly incarcerated qualified electors in Pennsylvania and submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the House of Representatives. A01150 (SCHMITT) 101 – 102 (Failed) A01153 (ROAE) 101 – 102 (Failed) A01154 (KEEFER) 101 – 102 (Failed) 102 – 101

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.