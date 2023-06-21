Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 21, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 21, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:04 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Kazeem.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record which the Clerk read:

  • The of Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission’s Annual Report for Calendar Year 2022.

  • The Pennsylvania Department of General Services’ Procurement Deputate Quarterly Legislative Report – FY 2022, 3rd Quarter.

  • The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s Schools-to-Work Initial Report for June 1, 2021 – May 16, 2023.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

June 20, 2023

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 26, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 26, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1440   Game and Fisheries

HB 1453   Human Services

HB 1454   Education

HB 1455   Human Services

HB 1457   Insurance

HB 1460   Finance

HB 1463   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1464   Judiciary

HB 1465   Labor and Industry

HB 1466   Judiciary

HB 1467   Environmental Resources and Energy

                   

SB 527      Judiciary

SB 709      Game and Fisheries

SB 746      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

SB 770      Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 72           To Appropriations

HB 404         To Appropriations

HB 621        To Appropriations

HB 665        To Appropriations

HB 1058      To Appropriations

HB 1171      To Appropriations

HB 1209      To Appropriations

HB 1331      To Appropriations

HB 1407      To Appropriations

SB 202         To Appropriations

SB 262         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 580        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 612        From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 613        From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 767        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1300      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1456      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1458      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1459      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 1461      From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HB 791        From Consumer Protection & Technology & Utilities as Amended

HB 27           From Education as Amended

HB 1408      From Education as Committed

HB 841        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1289      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 72           From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 544        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 665        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1058      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1171      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1209      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1331      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1407      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1456      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1458      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1459      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1461      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 47

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on voting patterns and knowledge about voting rights among formerly incarcerated qualified electors in Pennsylvania and submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the House of Representatives.

 

    A01150 (SCHMITT)

101 – 102      (Failed)

 

    A01153 (ROAE)

101 – 102      (Failed)

 

    A01154 (KEEFER)

101 – 102      (Failed)

 

 

 

102 – 101     

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 21, 2023

