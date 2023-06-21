Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 21, 2023
June 21, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:04 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Kazeem.
Communications Received
The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record which the Clerk read:
- The of Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission’s Annual Report for Calendar Year 2022.
- The Pennsylvania Department of General Services’ Procurement Deputate Quarterly Legislative Report – FY 2022, 3rd Quarter.
- The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s Schools-to-Work Initial Report for June 1, 2021 – May 16, 2023.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
June 20, 2023
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 26, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 26, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 1440 Game and Fisheries
HB 1453 Human Services
HB 1454 Education
HB 1455 Human Services
HB 1457 Insurance
HB 1460 Finance
HB 1463 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1464 Judiciary
HB 1465 Labor and Industry
HB 1466 Judiciary
HB 1467 Environmental Resources and Energy
SB 527 Judiciary
SB 709 Game and Fisheries
SB 746 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
SB 770 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 72 To Appropriations
HB 404 To Appropriations
HB 621 To Appropriations
HB 665 To Appropriations
HB 1058 To Appropriations
HB 1171 To Appropriations
HB 1209 To Appropriations
HB 1331 To Appropriations
HB 1407 To Appropriations
SB 202 To Appropriations
SB 262 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 580 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 612 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 613 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 767 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1300 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1456 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 1458 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 1459 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 1461 From Appropriations Reported as Committed
HB 791 From Consumer Protection & Technology & Utilities as Amended
HB 27 From Education as Amended
HB 1408 From Education as Committed
HB 841 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1289 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 72 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 544 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 665 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1058 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1171 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1209 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1331 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1407 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1456 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1458 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1459 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1461 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on voting patterns and knowledge about voting rights among formerly incarcerated qualified electors in Pennsylvania and submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the House of Representatives.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.