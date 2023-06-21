Submit Release
Statistical Data on Anti-illegal Worker Operations in May 2023

MACAU, June 21 - Concerning the Public Security Police Force’s operations and the Labour Affairs Bureau’s operations as well as various joint operations against illegal workers in May 2023, the figures are set out below:

Statistical data on anti-illegal worker operations in May 2023

Locations inspected

319

Suspected illegal workers detected

41

The locations inspected included construction sites, private buildings, commercial and industrial establishments, etc.

