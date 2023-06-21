Invitation races of 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races to be held tomorrow

MACAU, June 21 - Organised by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the invitation races of the 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be held tomorrow (22 June) at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. The Organizing Committee convened the draw and technical meeting for races today (21 June) at the office of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China.

Tomorrow’s races will start at 8:45 a.m., including the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m). Elite teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines will compete with local teams for the championship.

In addition, to strengthen exchanges in sports between Hong Kong and Macao, the Hong Kong-Macao Cup will be jointly held by the two regions for the first time this year. Teams participating in the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race and the "Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races" on 24 and 25 June in Hong Kong will compete for the championship of the Hong Kong-Macao trophy based on the aggregated results of the two events, showcasing the cooperation between the two regions in promoting multi-destination sports tourism.

Performances by cultural and artistic groups are on offer during this year’s event to create a festive carnival atmosphere. In addition, there will be a themed photo area and various types of sales booths on site. Residents and tourists are welcome to come and watch the dragon boat races, experience the festive atmosphere, and jointly create a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao.

The races will be broadcasted live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Sport and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), livestreamed on the event’s official website www.macaodragonboat.com and on “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.