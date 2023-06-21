Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15 opens this Saturday creating a space for cultural and recreational activities in islands

MACAU, June 21 - In order to promote the revitalization of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards and create a space for cultural and recreational activities dedicated to the theme of Macao's shipbuilding industry, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) has initiated a phased revitalization and restoration plan for the Shipyards since 2021. The opening ceremony of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15 will be held at 6:30pm on 24 June (Saturday). These land plots will feature a thematic exhibition, a featured market and Buskers’ live performances as well as workshops, in a bid to showcase the history and culture of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, create a cultural landmark with island characteristics, promote community and cultural tourism development, and enrich the cultural experience.

The Lai Chi Vun Shipyards were built in the first half of the 20th century and were mainly used for the manufacturing and repair of wooden vessels. Arranged in a row along the coastline, the shipyards extend partially over the water, creating a unique landscape that integrates artificial and natural scenery. In addition to the scenic features, the shipyards’ value also lies in its role as a carrier of traditional craftsmanship of wooden fishing boat manufacturing, and the form of the combination between the Lai Chi Vun Village with the shipbuilding industry bears witness to Coloane’s historical development.

The Lai Chi Vun Shipyards have been designated as a local immovable property. IC has set up a thematic exhibition entitled “Moments in History - The Story of Lai Chi Vun Village”, allowing the public to have a better understanding of the history and culture of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards and the Lai Chi Vun Village. The exhibition covers three sections, namely “Ships Carrying Tales”, “Shipbuilders Practicing Craftsmanship and Techniques”, and “Memories Passing Through Generations”, presenting the customs of the population and vicissitudes of the Lai Chi Vun area. Guided tours in Cantonese and Mandarin are available at 3pm and 4pm on 24 and 25 June, as well as at 3pm and 4pm every Saturday from 1 July.

In order to enrich the cultural tourism and leisure experiences of residents and tourists, a featured market will be held in the shipyards from 3pm to 7pm, from Fridays to Sundays, and on public holidays. There will be 15 stalls set up in the shipyards every week, displaying and selling souvenirs with cultural characteristics of Coloane, original products and special snacks. In addition, the shipyards will be included as one of the Busking Points in the Busking Programme, which will be open for Buskers to perform from 25 June, from 10am to 6pm, from Friday to Sunday and on public holidays, in a bid to foster a cultural atmosphere, promote diversification of cultural and artistic ecology, in the hope of drawing high-quality street performances from home and abroad.

Furthermore, an area for improvisation and art experience will be set up in the shipyards from 3pm to 7pm on Saturdays, Sundays and on public holidays, where paint and tools will be available for the public to paint freely and unleash their creativity.

Meanwhile, the “Call for Design Proposals for Public Art Installations and Public Facilities for Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11 to X15” is open until 13 July. The regulations and application form can be obtained or downloaded from the Architects Association of Macau website (aam.archi).

In order to facilitate the residents and tourists to participate in the opening ceremony of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, free shuttle buses will be provided on 24 June (Saturday) from Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo (departs at 5pm) and from Nova City Building in Taipa, Blocks 9-11 (departs at 5:15pm). The meeting point for the return shuttle buses is located in front of the featured market in the shipyards and the buses will depart at 7:20pm and 7:30pm, respectively. From 25 June to 31 July, shuttle buses will be provided on Saturdays, Sundays and on public holidays at the aforementioned locations. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. (Shuttle buses depart from Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo at 2pm and return at 5pm; while shuttle buses depart from Nova City at 2:30pm and return at 6:30pm).

The Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15 are open to the public from 3pm on 24 June. From 25 June, the exhibition space in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plot X11 is open daily from 10am to 6pm, while the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X12-X15 are open all day.

For more information about the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, and Xiaohongshu account “Enjoy Macao”.