9th Annual All Disabilities Festival to be Held at Dorrian Green Park in Columbus, OH (New Location)

The festival will feature a variety of activities and entertainment for people of all ages

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 9th Annual All Disabilities Festival will be held on Sunday, July 16, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Dorrian Green Park in Columbus, OH. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival will feature a variety of activities and entertainment for people of all ages, including live music, dance performances, art exhibits, and a variety of family-friendly activities. There will also be a variety of vendors selling food, drinks, and other items.

The festival is organized by UPFAD Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities, a social enterprise organization that works to promote inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities. The organization's mission is to create a community where everyone can participate fully and equally.

“We are excited to bring the All Disabilities Festival to Dorrian Green Park for this ninth year,” said Nicole Carter, Founder of UPFAD Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities. “This event is a great opportunity for people of all abilities to come together and celebrate diversity and inclusion.”

The festival is sponsored by a variety of local businesses and organizations, including KidsLinked, the City of Columbus Parks and Rec Dept, the Greater Columbus Arts Council, COSI, Rhema Christian Center, CareSource, Columbus Gospelfest, Ohio Arts Council, NCUS, and African American Wellness Walk.

For more information about the festival, please visit www.UPFAD.org.

