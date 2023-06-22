Young Leader Destiny Carter, 18, is Calling for Members of Her Generation to Become Community Leaders

Carter is urging young people to get involved in their communities in any way they can. By volunteering, and attending city council and school meetings.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Destiny Carter, an 18-year-old community leader, is calling for members of her generation to become more involved in their communities.“We need to step up and take action,” Carter said. “We can’t just sit back and let things happen. We need to be the change we want to see.”Carter is a member of the Youth Advisory Council for the city of Columbus, OH. She has also volunteered with several local organizations, including the KidsLinked, Columbus City School, and Melinda Payne Events.“I’ve seen firsthand the impact that young people can have on their communities,” Carter said. “When we get involved, we can make a real difference.”Carter is urging young people to get involved in their communities in any way they can. She suggests volunteering, doing school activities, attending city council meetings, and running for office.“There are so many ways to get involved,” Carter said. “Just find something that you’re passionate about and go for it.”Carter is confident that young people can make a difference in their communities.“We are the future,” Carter said. “Let’s make it a bright one.”