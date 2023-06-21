Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,365 in the last 365 days.

Launch of the Second Inclusive ECCD Workshop in Thimphu

Early Childcare and Development Centers (ECCDs) act as the initial stepping stone in a child’s educational journey, bridging the gap between home life and their first social experiences. ECCDs function as inclusive environments, enabling children from diverse backgrounds to grow and develop at their own pace.

Today in Thimphu, the second installment of the Inclusive ECCD workshop series has commenced. This engaging four-day workshop marks the second part of a four-segment series designed to empower early childcare educators with innovative strategies. These strategies are intended to help them tailor their centres to cater to the needs of children with developmental concerns.

The workshop has welcomed a total of 26 participants, drawn from both government and privately operated ECCD centers. These attendees will spend the following days immersing themselves in the training program, which aims to provide them with the skills and knowledge to foster an inclusive learning environment for all children.

The workshop is being guided by Dr. Namita from Perkins International and Ms. Yangree from Hejo ECCD. It will conclude on June 24, 2023. The joint efforts of various organizations have made this workshop possible: UNICEF Bhutan, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, Perkins International, the Bhutan Foundation, and the Ability Bhutan Society have all contributed to this significant initiative.

You just read:

Launch of the Second Inclusive ECCD Workshop in Thimphu

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more