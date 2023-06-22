Autistic Teen to Launch YouTube Show to Encourage Reading
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Carter, a 17-year-old autistic young man and a straight-A student, is set to launch his own YouTube show in September 2023. The show will be called “Ready to Read” and will feature Stephen reading books for children ages 2-10 on a weekly basis.
Stephen has always loved reading and believes that it is an important skill for children to develop. He hopes that his show will encourage children to pick up a book and start reading.
“I want Stephen to show kids that reading can be fun,” Stephen's mom said. “I also want him to help them learn about different cultures and see the world through the eyes of other people.”
In addition to reading books, Stephen and his mom will also talk about their own experiences with autism and how it has affected his life. He hopes that by sharing his story, he can help other children with autism feel less alone.
“I want kids with autism to know that they are not alone,” Stephen's mom said. “There are other people out there who understand what they are going through.”
The “Ready to Read” show will launch on September 1, 2023. New episodes will be released every Wednesday.
Nicole Carter
Nicole Carter
UPFAD Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities
