Autistic Teen to Launch YouTube Show to Promote Literacy

Stephen Carter, a 17-year-old with autism, is set to launch his own YouTube show in September 2023. The show will be called “Ready to Read” for 2-10-year-olds.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Carter, a 17-year-old autistic young man, and a straight-A student, is set to launch his own YouTube show in September 2023. The show will be called “Ready to Read” and will feature Stephen reading books for children ages 2-10 on a weekly basis.Stephen has always loved reading and has been reading independently since he was three years old. He is passionate about helping other children learn to love reading as much as he does.“I want to show kids that reading is fun and that there are so many great books out there,” Stephen's mom said. “I hope Stephen's show will help kids develop a love of reading that will last a lifetime.”The show will feature Stephen reading a variety of books, including fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. His mom will also provide commentary on the books and share thoughts on what makes them special.“I want kids to learn that reading is more than just words on a page,” Stephen's mom said. “It’s an adventure, a journey, and a way to learn about the world around you.”The show will be available on YouTube and other streaming platforms. Stephen is also planning to create a website where kids can find more information about the show and the books he reads.“I hope my show will help kids discover the joy of reading,” Stephen said. “I want them to see that reading is not just for school, but for fun and for life.”