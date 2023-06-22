Submit Release
News Search

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,487 in the last 365 days.

Union Bay Risk Advisors Raises up to $50 Million to Fund New Acquisitions

Union Bay Risk Advisors Raises up to $50 Million to Fund New Acquisitions

PRINCETON, NJ, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC announced today that it has entered into an agreement with an institutional investor group to finance its acquisition of property & casualty insurance agencies in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Midwest. The financing agreement will be initially for $20 million, and could be as much as $50 million.

Simultaneous with the closing of the financing, Union Bay will close on two additional insurance agency acquisitions, expanding Union Bay’s footprint to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Indiana. Including these two acquisitions, Union Bay will have acquired 6 independent agencies and grown its revenue and EBITDA more than 2.5x in a year.

The management team of Doug Polley, Patrick Sullivan and Justin Faust, and Board Members Buck Ratchford and Katie Cusack will continue to lead the business. Former Columbia Business School adjunct professor, Steven Mandis, will join the Board of Directors. Polley, Ratchford, Cusack and Mandis previously worked together at Goldman Sachs.

Patrick Sullivan, CEO of Union Bay, said “This investment represents a vote of confidence in Union Bay’s continued progress. Our success to date comes from working closely and collaboratively with our insurance agency partners and our initial investors; now accessing institutional capital is the next step in our growth and evolution.”

Information on Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com/about.

Patrick Sullivan
Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC
email us here

You just read:

Union Bay Risk Advisors Raises up to $50 Million to Fund New Acquisitions

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more