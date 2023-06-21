Woodbury University School of Business Commemorates Armenian Success in First-Annual Diverse Voices Rising Celebration
Woodbury University School of Business Commemorates Armenian Success in First-Annual Diverse Voices Rising CelebrationVOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday June 24th at 11AM, business leaders, community advocates and regional rainmakers will gather at Woodbury University and share trials, triumphs and life lessons in the university’s first-ever Diverse Voices Rising symposium. The event will take place in the Fletcher Jones Auditorium of the Business Building.
Moderated by Fox11’s Emmy-Award Winning Anchor of “Good Day LA,” Araksya Karaptyan, the event promises uplifting success stories from impactful Armenian leaders who have proven to be a positive force in their communities. The dialogue will also surround the topic of higher education and the importance of continuing to develop intellectually, as well as resources available to do so. Panelists will share their journeys and how education has played a significant role. The list of panelists includes:
• Arthur Sarkissian, Film Producer “Rush Hour”
• Roubik Golanian, City Manager, City of Glendale
• Mariam Kuregyan, Esquire, Founder and CEO of the Davana Law Firm
• Arthur Zenian, Founder and CEO enBio, Corp.
• Mariya Palanjian, Founder and CEO of Globafly and Roma Leaf
• Robert William- Police Captain at City of Glendale, CA
• Emil Davtyan- Founder and Managing Attorney at Davtyan Law Firm
• Teni Panosian- Beauty Creator and Founder of Monday Born
• Arpi Khachatryan- Founder and Designer of Luli Bebé
• Lilit Caradanian- Founder and Developer of Elcie Cosmetics
Thank you to our esteemed sponsors of this extraordinary event:
Davana Law Firm, Cele Café, enBio, Davtyan Law Firm, Dr. Sabolic, Roma Leaf, Globafly, J’Adore Les Fleurs (JLF), Photojene, Madavi Aesthetics, Glenvista Pharmacy, Canada Dental, Liana Makes, Option One Lending and the Woodbury School of Business.
We’re also thrilled to announce that the following non-profit organizations will be present at our event:
Armenian American Chamber of Commerce, Armenian International Women's Association (AIWA), Armenian Professional Society (APS), Armenian-American Engineers and Scientists Association (AAESA), Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, (ANCA Western Region), Armenian Assembly of America (AAA), All-ASA, COAF, American Armenian Rose Float Association, Armenian Relief Society (ARS), Burbank Armenian Association (BAA), Center for Truth and Justice, Homenetmen Shant Chapter.
About Woodbury University
For more than 135 years, Woodbury University has helped students of diverse genders, races, ethnicities, and economic classes achieve their dreams through a unique educational experience that is personal, communal and practice based. Every major requires an internship, giving students work experience and a competitive advantage after graduation. We’re also located in one of the most exciting and vibrant communities in the world–in the heart of Southern California’s creative economy.
Woodbury University School of Business
7500 Glenoaks Blvd.
Burbank, CA 91504
Mindie Barnett
MB and Associates Public Relations
+1 6099231639
