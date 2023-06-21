(Subscription required) The Assembly Judiciary Committee unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that aims to create 26 more superior court judge positions in California, where there are already 110 vacancies, but budgetary concerns are a likely roadblock to filling the slots even if the Legislature passes SB 75.
You just read:
Bill to add 26 judges heads to Assembly floor, without funding
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.