HMP Global unveils MATE Act virtual training program for DEA license holders who prescribe controlled substances

Effective June 27, all DEA-registered practitioners will be required to check a box on their online DEA registration form affirming that they have completed a one-time, eight-hour training program on opioid or other substance use disorders.

Eight-hour CME resource fulfills new federal requirement going into effect June 27; program covers treatment and management of Substance Use Disorders (SUD).

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare events and education company, announced a new virtual course aligned with the Medication Access and Training Expansion (MATE) Act requirements mandating that practitioners holding licenses from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) complete eight hours of coursework on Substance Use Disorders (SUD).

The MATE Act passed by Congress as part of the Omnibus Bill of 2022 and was signed into law earlier this year. Effective June 27, all DEA-registered practitioners will be required to check a box on their online DEA registration form affirming that they have completed a one-time, eight-hour training program on opioid or other substance use disorders.

The program is provided through HMP Global’s subsidiary HMP Education, jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.

“Prescribers and patients mutually benefit from more education on addiction,” said Doug Edwards, Senior Vice President, HMP Education. “With more than 1 million lives lost since the start of the Opioid epidemic, providing prescribers with additional training on substance use is one step toward ending this crisis.”

HMP Education’s MATE Act Training provides a fully online experience with sessions aligned with the new federal law’s requirements, including:

- The Power of Shared Decision-Making: Collaboration with Patients and Families to Support Effective Pain Management

- Voices of Recovery: Combining Medication for Opioid Use Disorders with 12-Step Recovery Support

- Suicide Prevention: Working with Patients Who Have SUD

- Comorbid PTSD and SUD: Case-Based Interactive Learning

- Taking a Team Approach to Opioid Overdose Treatment: Facilities, Patients, and Caregivers

- State of Substance Use

- Mindfulness-Oriented Recovery Enhancement: A New, Neuroscience-Based Treatment for Opioid Misuse, Opioid Disorder, and Chronic Pain

Participants can earn the required 8-hour Continuing Medical Education (CME) requirements through the MATE Act Training, and additional courses will be added on May 15 to supplement the core program.

For more information or to register, visit matetraining.com.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.