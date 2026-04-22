HMP Global’s Dermatology Co-Scientific Director Dr. Alice Gottlieb Elected AAD Vice President

Dr. Gottlieb is a board-certified dermatologist, rheumatologist, and internist with extensive experience in clinical research and dermatology education. She has served in multiple leadership roles within AAD.

Her leadership helps shape Masterclasses in Dermatology, advancing clinician education as demand for care continues to rise.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s Dermatology Division Co-Scientific Director Alice B. Gottlieb, MD, PhD, FAAD, has been elected vice president of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), recognizing her leadership in advancing dermatology practice and education. She will be installed as vice president-elect in March 2027 and will serve as vice president beginning March 2028.

Dr. Gottlieb is a board-certified dermatologist, rheumatologist, and internist with extensive experience in clinical research and dermatology education. She has served in multiple leadership roles within AAD. Dr. Gottlieb also serves as Co-Chair of HMP Global’s Masterclasses in Dermatology programs, where she helps shape clinical dermatology education designed to improve real-world patient outcomes.

What Is the American Academy of Dermatology?

The American Academy of Dermatology is the world’s largest professional organization of dermatologists, representing more than 21,500 physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions. The organization advances dermatologic care through education, research, and advocacy.

Why This Matters for Dermatology Education

Dr. Gottlieb’s election to the AAD vice-presidency comes at a time when demand for dermatologic care is projected to exceed supply through at least 2036, placing increased pressure on clinicians to stay current with evolving treatments and deliver efficient, high-quality care. Her leadership in both clinical research and education reflects the growing importance of ongoing professional development across the specialty.

“The increasing demand for dermatologic care requires clinicians to stay current with new treatments and evolving standards of care,” she said. “Education that provides direct access to experienced faculty and focuses on real-world clinical decision-making is essential to supporting dermatologists in practice.”

Dr. Gottlieb’s leadership role with AAD reinforces the importance of expert-led education that equips clinicians with practical, real-world insights.

“Dr. Gottlieb’s election to the American Academy of Dermatology leadership reflects her impact on the field and her commitment to advancing education,” said MCD Co-Chair Joseph F. Merola, MD, MMSc, FAAD, FACR.

Masterclasses in Dermatology: Expert-Led, Practice-Focused Education

Masterclasses in Dermatology programs provide continuing education designed for immediate clinical application. Programs include:

- MCD Annual Meeting: February 18–21, 2027, Sarasota, Florida

- MCD NP/PA Institute: September 26–27, 2026 (New York City); October 17–18, 2026 (Dallas)

- MCD Saturday Morning Live: May 9, June 6, August 8, September 19, October 17 and November 14, 2026 (Virtual)

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

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