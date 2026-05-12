HMP Global’s EMS World LIVE | Austin Introduces New Format for EMS Education Focused on Real-World Performance

EMS World LIVE | Austin is produced by EMS World, a trusted leader in emergency medical services education, and is co-located with FAST26: Austin, FlightBridgeED’s critical care and transport medicine conference.

Part of the EMS World portfolio, the May 27-29, 2026 event delivers 30-minute sessions, CE credits, an innovative Exhibit Hall, and FAST26 access.

EMS World LIVE | Austin delivers focused education that respects their time, strengthens decision-making, and helps providers apply what they learn immediately in real patient care situations.” — Josh Hartman, SVP, CardioVascular/Emergency & Mobile Medicine

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s EMS World LIVE | Austin, taking place May 27–29, 2026, introduces a new format for emergency medical services education designed to improve how professionals learn and apply critical skills in the field. The new event, part of the EMS World portfolio, delivers 52 sessions and 10 preconference workshops across five focused tracks in concise 30-minute formats, enabling paramedics, EMTs, and EMS leaders to gain practical, immediately applicable knowledge while earning CAPCE-accredited EMS continuing education credits and nursing CE credits.

Emergency medical services professionals are expected to make rapid, high-stake decisions in dynamic environments. EMS World LIVE | Austin addresses this reality by delivering education in shorter, focused sessions that prioritize retention and direct application, helping providers translate learning into improved clinical and operational performance.

What is EMS World LIVE | Austin?

EMS World LIVE | Austin is a three-day educational event developed by EMS World to deliver focused, high-yield EMS education in a format designed for real-world schedules. The program combines concise session design, clearly defined learning tracks, innovative industry supporters in the Exhibit Hall, and a centralized venue to create an efficient and practical learning experience for EMS providers, educators, and system leaders.

Key Benefits for EMS Professionals

- Faster learning with immediate application: 30-minute sessions are structured to improve retention and provide takeaways that can be applied on the next call

- Targeted education by role: Five agenda tracks—Fundamentals, Clinical Paramedicine, Leadership & Management, Education, and Health & Wellness—help attendees focus on content relevant to them.

- Efficient, single-venue experience: The Austin Marriott Downtown hotel setting reduces time spent navigating large conference environments

- Expanded value in one trip: Preconference workshops and optional All-Access Pass provide access to both EMS World LIVE | Austin and FAST26 content

Evidence and Program Depth

EMS World LIVE | Austin is supported by a comprehensive program designed to deliver both breadth and depth of learning:

- 52 main conference sessions and 10 preconference workshops

- Topics spanning trauma care, cardiology, pharmacology, ventilation, ECMO, POCUS, and pediatric care

- Real-world case-based learning, including ATCEMS’ response to the Austin 6th Street shooting

- Nationally recognized EMS and emergency medicine faculty

- CAPCE-accredited EMS CE credits and nursing CE credits

- Preconference workshops provide extended learning opportunities for attendees seeking deeper training in leadership, clinical care, and specialized skill areas.

Expert Leadership

EMS World LIVE | Austin is produced by EMS World, a trusted leader in emergency medical services education, and is co-located with FAST26: Austin, FlightBridgeED’s critical care and transport medicine conference.

“EMS professionals don’t have the luxury of stepping away for extended training that doesn’t translate directly to the field,” said Josh Hartman, SVP, CardioVascular/Emergency & Mobile Medicine, HMP Global. “EMS World LIVE | Austin was delivers focused education that respects their time, strengthens decision-making, and helps providers apply what they learn immediately in real patient care situations.”

The program also features nationally recognized faculty and sessions addressing both clinical practice and real-world operational response, including analysis of complex emergency incidents.



Event Details and Registration

- Event: EMS World LIVE | Austin

- Dates: May 27-29, 2026

- Location: Austin Marriott Downtown, Austin, Texas

- Learn more on the event website

- Registration rates and information

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

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