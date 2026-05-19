2026 WCCC Summit Highlights Clinical, Regulatory, Industry Advancements Shaping the Future of Wound Care

A group of panelists speak during HMP Global's WCCC Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit in Charlotte in April

Hosted by HMP Global, the summit unveiled progress and data initiatives alongside the launch of a refreshed and expanded digital platform.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New regulatory pathways, emerging data initiatives, and evolving evidence expectations are redefining how wound care products are evaluated and brought to patients, and the 2026 Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC) Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit clarified how stakeholders can navigate and influence that shift.

Insights from the summit provided a clearer path for companies, clinicians, and researchers to align with FDA and CMS expectations, strengthen evidence strategies, and support more consistent patient access.

Wound care is entering a period where stronger evidence and regulatory alignment are directly influencing innovation and access. WCCC serves as a pre-competitive forum where stakeholders can collaborate to define the frameworks that will guide trial design, coverage decisions, and patient-centered outcomes.

What is the Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC)?

The Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC) is a multi-stakeholder initiative that brings together industry, regulators, clinicians, researchers, and patient representatives to advance wound care through stronger evidence, regulatory alignment, and collaboration. WCCC provides a structured environment where stakeholders work together to address gaps in data, improve trial design, and support more consistent pathways to coverage and patient access.

Key Insights from the 2026 WCCC Summit

Hosted by HMP Global, the 2026 WCCC Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit took place in conjunction with the annual Symposium on Advance Wound Care Spring, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and identified several developments that are expected to influence how wound care innovation is evaluated and adopted:

-Wound care at an inflection point: CMS reform and evolving FDA pathways are increasing the importance of high-quality clinical evidence

-Natural History Project advancing evidence standards: Findings under peer review are expected to influence trial design, endpoint selection, and coverage policy

-Project STEADY launching Summer 2026: This initiative will provide access to 10-year longitudinal real-world diabetic foot data to support evidence development

-FDA TAP program expands to wound care: Sponsors can align FDA, CMS, and payer expectations earlier in the development process

-Voice of the Patient initiative (August 2026): This FDA-led effort will help define patient-centered endpoints for future regulatory submissions

-Pre-competitive collaboration shaping standards: WCCC provides a forum where evidence expectations are being defined collaboratively

Evidence, Participation, and Industry Leadership

The event featured participation from 36 faculty members representing industry, FDA CDER and CDRH, clinical practice, and research, reflecting engagement across the wound care ecosystem. The program was moderated by:

Robyn Bent, MS, RN, Patient-Focused Drug Development, CDER, FDA

Yu-Chieh Chiu, PhD, CDRH, FDA

Vickie R. Driver, DPM, MS, FACFAS, FAAWC, WCCC Chair

Rachana K. Visaria, PhD, CDRH, FDA

This level of participation reinforces WCCC’s role as a neutral, pre-competitive environment where stakeholders can align on shared challenges and opportunities.

"Where does innovation happen? Right here,” Driver said. “Innovation starts here. It starts with you. It starts with me. In fact, it goes on with us. So, let’s bring it forward.”

Industry Support

The Wound Care Collaborative Community acknowledges the organizations that supported the 2026 Summit:

Principal Sponsor: Organogenesis Inc.

Headline Sponsor: Encoll

Collaborators: MiMedx; New Horizon Medical Solutions

Supporters: BioLab Holdings; Convatec; Eluciderm; Intent Biologics; Mediwound; Mimosa; Moleculight; Mölnlycke; MTF Biologics; Stability Biologics; Venture Medical; ViaDerma

Contributors: Altrazeal Life Sciences; DEBx Medical; Integra Life Sciences; Serena Group, Smith + Nephew, Swift Medical, Transdiagen

Engage with WCCC and Contribute to the Future of Wound Care

As evidence expectations and regulatory pathways continue to evolve, stakeholders have an opportunity to contribute to the frameworks that will shape innovation and patient access.

Visit the refreshed WCCC website to explore current initiatives, including the Natural History Project and Project STEADY, and learn how to participate in ongoing collaborative efforts. Stakeholders are also encouraged to get involved through the WCCC volunteer program to help advance evidence development and regulatory alignment across wound care.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

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