Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,532 in the last 365 days.

10X Digital Awards Digital Marketing Scholarship

Daniel Barnes

Daniel Barnes

GREENVILLE, SC, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 10X Digital is proud to announce Daniel Barnes as the winner of the 10X digital marketing scholarship for the Fall 2023 semester. For the past several years, 10X has awarded this bi-annual scholarship which assists with living expenses, books and tuition. 10X is also beginning the renewal process for the next digital marketing scholarship—with a deadline of December 1, 2023, for Spring 2024.

The scholarship winner, Daniel Barnes, will be a freshman at Georgia State University this fall. Prior to attending Georgia State, he graduated from Elite Scholars Academy in Jonesboro GA, while simultaneously earning college credit at Clayton State University through the dual enrollment program. Daniel plans to continue his education with a major in marketing, looking to pursue a career in digital and creative marketing. This scholarship will allow him to pursue his educational dreams without the worry of having to burden his parents.

Each year, 10X Digital INC takes applications with essays for those students who are planning to be enrolled or are currently enrolled in a digital marketing or related field. 10X is very pleased to award such deserving candidates each year.

10X digital INC is a woman-owned business and a full-service content marketing, public relations and digital marketing agency, based in Greenville SC. 10X was recognized by Content Marketing Institute as one of the top content marketing agencies in the world since 2014. 10X has regional, national and international marketing clients in many different industries. More information on content marketing and PR can be found at 10xdigitalinc.com.

Holly Rollins
10X digital
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

10X Digital Awards Digital Marketing Scholarship

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more