10X Digital Awards Digital Marketing Scholarship
EINPresswire.com/ -- 10X Digital is proud to announce Daniel Barnes as the winner of the 10X digital marketing scholarship for the Fall 2023 semester. For the past several years, 10X has awarded this bi-annual scholarship which assists with living expenses, books and tuition. 10X is also beginning the renewal process for the next digital marketing scholarship—with a deadline of December 1, 2023, for Spring 2024.
The scholarship winner, Daniel Barnes, will be a freshman at Georgia State University this fall. Prior to attending Georgia State, he graduated from Elite Scholars Academy in Jonesboro GA, while simultaneously earning college credit at Clayton State University through the dual enrollment program. Daniel plans to continue his education with a major in marketing, looking to pursue a career in digital and creative marketing. This scholarship will allow him to pursue his educational dreams without the worry of having to burden his parents.
Each year, 10X Digital INC takes applications with essays for those students who are planning to be enrolled or are currently enrolled in a digital marketing or related field. 10X is very pleased to award such deserving candidates each year.
10X digital INC is a woman-owned business and a full-service content marketing, public relations and digital marketing agency, based in Greenville SC. 10X was recognized by Content Marketing Institute as one of the top content marketing agencies in the world since 2014. 10X has regional, national and international marketing clients in many different industries. More information on content marketing and PR can be found at 10xdigitalinc.com.
Holly Rollins
The scholarship winner, Daniel Barnes, will be a freshman at Georgia State University this fall. Prior to attending Georgia State, he graduated from Elite Scholars Academy in Jonesboro GA, while simultaneously earning college credit at Clayton State University through the dual enrollment program. Daniel plans to continue his education with a major in marketing, looking to pursue a career in digital and creative marketing. This scholarship will allow him to pursue his educational dreams without the worry of having to burden his parents.
Each year, 10X Digital INC takes applications with essays for those students who are planning to be enrolled or are currently enrolled in a digital marketing or related field. 10X is very pleased to award such deserving candidates each year.
10X digital INC is a woman-owned business and a full-service content marketing, public relations and digital marketing agency, based in Greenville SC. 10X was recognized by Content Marketing Institute as one of the top content marketing agencies in the world since 2014. 10X has regional, national and international marketing clients in many different industries. More information on content marketing and PR can be found at 10xdigitalinc.com.
Holly Rollins
10X digital
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram