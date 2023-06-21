ACSA presented HBCU Grambling State University NIL Student-Athletes at the Black College Football Hall of Fame Ceremony

As a unique requirement in their NIL deal with ACSA, HBCU GSU NIL Football Student-Athletes Met and Celebrated Legends of the Game

My whole vision is to ensure that Grambling football players get the experience and exposure to everything this wonderful country offers to utilize and monetize their NIL.” — Roderick Liptrot, President of ACSA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Careers in Sports Academy (ACSA) NIL Student-Athletes Grambling State University (GSU) college football players Sundiata Anderson (DE), Myles Crawley (QB), Lewis Matthews III (LB), and Jawaun Singletary (C ) made their first personal appearance as brand ambassadors during the Black College Football (BCF) Hall of Fame (HOF) Induction Ceremony at the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame.

The ACSA HBCU GSU NIL Student-Athletes were honored to meet the BCF HOF Class of 2023; Leslie Frazier (Alcorn State University), Henry “Killer” Lawrence (Florida A&M University), Albert Lewis (Grambling State University), Jim Marsalis (Tennessee State University), Tyrone McGriff (Florida A&M University), Elijah Pitts (Philander Smith College), Johnnie Walton (Elizabeth City State University), and Coach Pete Richardson (Southern University, Winston Salem State University).

Doug Williams, the first African American QB to start, win, and be awarded MVP for his performance in the National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl XXII, co-founder of the BCF HOF, a member of the BCF HOF Class of 2011, and a graduate of GSU, spent some time with the ACSA HBCU GSU NIL Student-Athletes which was a highlight once in a lifetime memorable moment for the gentlemen.

During the weekend at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, the student-athletes also participated in the first installment of ACSA Talks, flexible knowledge, and information sharing formats, from intimate to large settings, that covered topics such as entrepreneurship, building a management and partnership teams, visioning techniques, and understanding the rules of money. While fulfilling their NIL obligations, the ACSA HBCU GSU NIL Student-Athletes will participate in academic coaching, career planning, cognitive assessment and training, financial literacy, investment planning, insurance benefits, and leadership development courses.

As we embark on this transformative journey, ACSA is committed to promoting integrity, fairness, and the comprehensive and holistic development of student-athletes. By cultivating and empowering HBCU GSU college football players with the ability to capitalize on their NIL, we can create a more equitable and sustainable future for collegiate athletics.

ACSA aims to revolutionize the sports industry by cultivating and empowering its members through five pillar programs: Athletes Program, NIL Student-Athletes Program, Professionals Program, Parents Program, and Sports Camps & Events.

About Alternative Careers in Sports Academy (ACSA) - www.acsacademy.net:

We cultivate and empower athletes, college students, recent graduates, career path changers, and parents by providing comprehensive and holistic learning experiences for their growth and career goals.