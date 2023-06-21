ACSA Empowers HBCU Grambling State University Football Student-Athletes with Unique NIL Agreements

ACSA Partners with The Icon 1901 NIL Collective to Empower HBCU GSU Football Student-Athletes

This is an opportunity to level the playing field. By monetizing their NIL with ACSA, they will have a unique advantage over other NIL student-athletes because of the programs we offer them.” — Roderick Liptrot, President of ACSA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Careers in Sports Academy (ACSA) is a trailblazing entity dedicated to supporting the growth and development of student-athletes, is thrilled to announce its commitment to offering unique Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreements to four Grambling State University (GSU) college football players as brand ambassadors; Sundiata Anderson (DE), Myles Crawley (QB), Lewis Matthews III (LB), and Jawaun Singletary (C).

This groundbreaking initiative aims ACSA, through the partnership with the Icon 1901 Collective, to provide HBCU GSU football student-athletes with the unique opportunity to monetize their brands and excel both on and off the field through the ACSA NIL Student-Athletes Program, which offers high school and college student-athletes academic coaching, career planning, cognitive assessment and training, rules of money, rules of taxes, investment planning, insurance benefits, and leadership development courses and programs while fulfilling their NIL commitments.

At ACSA, we firmly believe that HBCU GSU football student-athletes deserve to benefit from the value they bring to their respective sports programs. Our experienced professionals worked closely with The Icon 1901 to craft tailored NIL agreements aligning with their brand and long-term career goals. These agreements provide financial incentives and equip athletes with the necessary tools and guidance to navigate their newfound opportunities and responsibilities.

As we embark on this transformative journey, ACSA is committed to promoting integrity, fairness, and the comprehensive and holistic development of student-athletes. By cultivating and empowering HBCU GSU college football players with the ability to capitalize on their NIL, we can create a more equitable and sustainable future for collegiate athletics.

ACSA aims to revolutionize the sports industry by cultivating and empowering its members through five pillar programs: Athletes Program, NIL Student-Athletes Program, Professionals Program, Parents Program, and Sports Camps & Events.

About Alternative Careers in Sports Academy (ACSA) - www.acsacademy.net:

We cultivate and empower athletes, college students, recent graduates, career path changers, and parents by providing comprehensive and holistic learning experiences for their growth and career goals.