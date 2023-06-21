ACSA Looks Forward to Partner with other NIL Collectives to Empower Student-Athletes

ACSA Willing to Share Unique NIL Programs with Other NIL Collectives

We want to help develop NIL Student-Athletes that would increase their business and financial acumen, reach their desired goals and dreams, and become better people.” — Roderick Liptrot, President of ACSA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Careers in Sports Academy (ACSA) presents and trains athletes, college students, recent graduates, career path changers, and parents in various developmental areas of the sports industry through comprehensive and holistic learning experiences and programs.

This groundbreaking initiative optimizes ACSA to provide student-athletes with the unique opportunity to monetize their brands to excel both on and off the field through the ACSA NIL Student-Athletes Program. It offers high school and college student-athletes academic coaching, career planning, cognitive assessment and training, entrepreneurship, rules of money, rules of taxes, investment planning, insurance benefits, management, partnership, and leadership development courses and programs while fulfilling their NIL commitments through a series of ACSA Talks, flexible knowledge, and information sharing formats, from intimate to large settings.

As we embark on this transformative journey, ACSA is leading an effort to provide tailored comprehensive programs and services for student-athletes and is excited to collaborate with other NIL Collectives to empower their NIL student-athletes. This strategic partnership would support the development and success of student-athletes within NIL-focused organizations to promote integrity and fairness.

ACSA aims to revolutionize the sports industry by cultivating and empowering its members through five pillar programs: Athletes Program, NIL Student-Athletes Program, Professionals Program, Parents Program, and Sports Camps & Events.

About Alternative Careers in Sports Academy (ACSA) - www.acsacademy.net:

We cultivate and empower athletes, college students, recent graduates, career path changers, and parents by providing comprehensive and holistic learning experiences for their growth and career goals.