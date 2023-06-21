Wednesday, June 21

Summer Chinook fishing on premier WA rivers called off as salmon struggle

Biologists release millions of hatchery fish into the stream each year to bolster struggling wild runs, and anglers can typically enjoy fishing all summer long. But officials from tribes and the state closed nearly all fishing on the Snohomish River and its tributaries this summer to protect the few wild Chinook making their way back to spawn. For decades, tribes with treaty-protected fishing rights on the river have forfeited some fishing to preserve what runs remain. The state and tribes have invested millions to raise hatchery fish, restore critical habitat, keep rivers cool and clean up industrial and agricultural pollution. Yet the efforts haven’t been enough to keep the river open to fishing this summer as climate change drives warming stream temperatures and lower flows, compounding risks to endangered fish across the state. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)

Most Americans will need some form of long-term care, and as our population ages and the caregiver shortage worsens, this need will only grow. Yet most people do not have, cannot afford, or do not qualify for private long-term care insurance. WA Cares is intended to provide access to long-term care for the broad middle class. Without WA Cares, people who need care are forced to pay for everything out of pocket and often spend down their life savings to just $2,000 to qualify for Medicaid. Loved ones must step in and use their own resources or provide unpaid care, often sacrificing their own economic security in the process. In short, the system is profoundly broken, and people deserve more than these fend-for-yourself options. Continue reading at Spokesman Review.

Despite an anticipated hotter and drier year, state and local entities expect to be able to tackle the wildfire season with more resources than ever. “It’s going to be pretty tough,” said Hilary Franz about this year’s wildfire season — her fifth as Commissioner of Public Lands for the state Department of Natural Resources. She added, “That being said, we’ve done a lot to get very well prepared for it. We have more resources than we’ve ever had.” The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has under their “exclusive” disposal 37 aircraft positioned throughout the state ready to respond to wildfires. The goal: keep 90% wildfires on DNR land below 10 acres. “We’d like to do even better than that,” she said. Continue reading at Wenatchee World.

