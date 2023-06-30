Moving Forward Together: An Update from Winter Springs Commissioner Victoria Colangelo

A headshot of Victoria Colangelo, the Winter Springs Commissioner- District 2

Victoria Colangelo, the Winter Springs Commissioner- District 2

Victoria Colangelo's tenure as City Commissioner sparks significant change in Winter Springs over the past six months.

Challenging the status quo, we're reshaping Winter Springs with responsible fiscal management and dedication to our environment. The future looks bright!”
— Victoria Colangelo
WINTER SPRINGS, FL, USA , June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Colangelo's victory in the City Commissioner District 2 seat brought a spotlight to Winter Springs, Florida, precipitating a much-needed period of scrutiny and change over the past six months.

Her election brought about an audit by the Seminole County Clerk’s office, which revealed substantial shifts in the city's allocation of sales tax revenue, initially earmarked for infrastructure enhancements. It showed that funds were diverted to other areas such as police and staff vehicle purchases and to support the water and sewer enterprise fund, without proper notification to Seminole County officials. Though Colangelo didn't initiate the audit, her persistent advocacy has been central in advocating for the replenishment of these funds and their responsible management in the future.

Colangelo has also actively highlighted the urgent issues surrounding Winter Springs' aging wastewater treatment plants. Noting the high maintenance costs and the pressing need for reconstruction, she has called for transparency in the management of these projects, pledging regular public updates. She has also actively addressed the challenges faced by the wastewater management system, as detailed in a comprehensive report highlighting concerns from increased flow and loading to the financial impact of rising chemical costs.

Colangelo's vision of a sustainable and resilient Winter Springs is evident in her work. She has shown unwavering dedication to rectifying water infrastructure issues, ensuring fiscal responsibility, and pushing for a modern wastewater management system. With Colangelo's dedicated leadership, Winter Springs is confidently navigating its challenges and looking towards a promising future.

