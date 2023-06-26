Smartcare Software and CareAcademy Announce Strategic Relationship to Advance Home Caregiver Education and Retention

Smartcare Software provides a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home care. With Smartcare's CareAcademy integration, caregivers can access expertly designed, accessible, mobile web-based learning on the go directly from Smartcare. Training empowers home caregivers with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to deliver high-quality care, enhance patient outcomes, and ensure the well-being of those they serve.

Advanced integration streamlines training access to further enhance caregiver retention in Smartcare's industry-leading home and personal care platform.

Direct access from Smartcare to effective training solutions reflects our commitment to supporting home and personal care providers as we work to solve the caregiver hiring and retention crisis.” — Scott Zielski, Smartcare Software CEO

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of the leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home and personal care providers, is pleased to announce its strategic relationship and integration with CareAcademy. The power of CareAcademy's education platform is now at the fingertips of Smartcare users and caregivers. This integration makes it easier than ever for providers to encourage skill-building, which is proven to increase retention among caregivers.

As of June 23, 2023, Smartcare's Innovation Team has integrated CareAcademy seamlessly into Smartcare. CareAcademy's education platform can be accessed directly from Smartcare, allowing care providers to quickly access and engage in tailored training content to streamline caregiver onboarding by up to 60%, increase compliance reporting, and give providers complete insights into their training ecosystem.

"Training plays a key role in shaping job satisfaction among home caregivers," says Scott Zielski, CEO of Smartcare. "It builds caregiver confidence and enhances professional growth, which improves job performance and reduces stress. Direct access from the Smartcare platform to effective training solutions reflects our commitment to supporting home and personal care providers as we work to solve the caregiver hiring and retention crisis."

"CareAcademy is designed to make caregiver training and compliance simple and effective. We know that interoperability with home care software is essential, and we're excited to add Smartcare to our suite of trusted integration partners," said Robyn Lunsford, Chief Growth Officer of CareAcademy. "This integration makes it seamless to onboard caregivers, assign training, and pull compliance data, all from within the Smartcare dashboard."

Training empowers home caregivers with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to deliver high-quality care, enhance patient outcomes, and ensure the well-being of those they serve. By investing in training, providers can create a supportive work environment that promotes job satisfaction and retention of skilled caregivers. Simple, effective training through an integrated LMS is one more way Smartcare is supporting the future of care.

About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software is the developer of a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of home and community-based care in the post-acute and long-term care markets.

Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience.

Smartcare's solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

About CareAcademy

Founded by caregivers, CareAcademy creates online training that empowers senior care professionals to deliver the highest caliber of service and improve the lives of older adults. Over 55,000 caregivers are learning and growing professionally through CareAcademy. Coupled with its advanced reporting and training management dashboard, CareAcademy is an end-to-end, scalable training solution that transforms home care businesses into efficient industry leaders.

To learn more, visit http://www.CareAcademy.com.