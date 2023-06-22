Lester Holt to Headline NAMIC’s 37th Annual Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, June 22, 2023—The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) today announced award-winning journalist and NBC News anchor Lester Holt will headline its 37th Annual NAMIC Conference, held in New York City on September 19 – 20, 2023. The conference themed, “Our Legacy, A Mosaic of Possibilities,” promotes a shared industry responsibility for diversity, equity, access, and inclusion—one that brings a mosaic of possibilities. The conference will explore some of those possibilities, enabling attendees to learn best practices, build valuable networks, and gain actionable solutions to advance DEAI in their companies.”
Lester Holt is widely regarded as one of the most trusted, reliable, and respected figures in broadcast journalism. Under his leadership as the anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, the network’s flagship newscast has received some of the most prestigious honors in journalism, including, most recently, the 2022 Edward R. Murrow Award for the “Newscast” category. Holt’s contributions extend beyond the evening news, as he also anchors Dateline NBC, showcasing his versatility and commitment to storytelling, and Nightly News: Kids Edition, a digital newscast aimed to inform and educate younger viewers.
Known as the “most-trusted television news personality in America,” according to The Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult poll, Holt’s interviews have made a significant impact. From his exclusive interviews, including, most recently, with President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to his coverage of major global events, Holt has consistently delivered insightful reporting and firsthand accounts.
Holt has earned numerous notable awards throughout his career, including the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, the National Press Club’s Fourth Estate Award, Quinnipiac University’s Fred Friendly First Amendment Award, as well as being named “Journalist of the Year” by NABJ and honored on TIME’s “100 Most Influential People” list.
Throughout his illustrious career, Holt has covered significant events from around the world, including reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. presidential elections, international conflicts, as well as critical moments in criminal justice reform. His dedication to providing viewers with in-depth reporting from the frontlines of disasters, tragedies, and breaking news events is a testament to his commitment to journalism.
“We are honored to have Lester Holt as the headliner for the 37th Annual NAMIC Conference,” said A. Shuanise Washington, president, and CEO at NAMIC. “His remarkable career and dedication to diverse storytelling align perfectly with NAMIC's mission. We are excited to hear his insights and perspective as we continue to build a more inclusive industry together.”
The 37th Annual NAMIC Conference promises to be a transformative event, bringing together industry leaders, professionals, and advocates for diversity, equity, access, and inclusion. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions, participate in interactive sessions, and network with like-minded individuals who are passionate about shaping the future of the industry.
“Representation and inclusion in the media industry are vital for an equitable society,” concluded A. Shuanise Washington. “The 37th Annual NAMIC Conference convenes industry leaders and diverse professionals to explore the possibilities and advance meaningful progress. Join us as we embark on this transformative journey together.”
To learn more about the conference, register for the event, or explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://conference.namic.com.
About NAMIC:
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.
