“The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd” Premiers 7/8 for Limited Runs at Drive-Ins, Indoor Theaters & Outdoor Venues

Fans & Families Can Experience the Magic of the Iconic Southern Rock Band’s Last Performance Recorded Before Founding Member Gary Rossington's Passing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Unbranded Events is proud to present “The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd,” the band’s captivating final show with founding member Gary Rossington. The exclusive concert event will premier July 8 for a limited run at drive-ins, indoor theaters and outdoor venues across North America, bringing the iconic southern rock band's electrifying performance to fans in a unique and immersive way. Lynyrd Skynyrd, known for their legendary hits and powerful live shows, will pay tribute to Rossington, the band’s original guitarist with this memorable, never-before-seen production. The performance, recorded on November 22, 2022 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, showcases Lynyrd Skynyrd at their best, delivering an unforgettable rock 'n' roll experience.“We are excited to share this special night and celebrate 50 Years of Skynyrd music with the Skynyrd Nation and fans of these timeless songs,” said Johnny Van Zant. “We were fortunate to capture this special evening with Gary Rossington and Dale Krantz Rossington and all of the special guests that were able to join us on stage. It is certainly bittersweet because this was Gary’s last show, but we are so fortunate that we were able to share one last special night together on stage, doing what Gary loved.”"Lynyrd Skynyrd is one of the most influential and important bands ever and Gary Rossington’s legacy is one that will stand the test of time,” said Unbranded Events’ Partners Keith Wan and Jordan Verroi. “We’re so honored to be a part of his final performance and proud to present it to fans around the world. This exceptional event not only provides an unforgettable experience for long-time Skynyrd fans but also has the potential to introduce a whole new generation to the enduring legacy and timelessness of the band. This experience allows friends and families to come together and create lasting memories while discovering the rich musical heritage of Lynyrd Skynyrd.”Professionally recorded and edited to provide fans the best experience possible, the concert captures the essence of Lynyrd Skynyrd's renowned live performances, complete with their signature sound, electrifying energy and captivating stage presence. This meticulously crafted production ensures that fans can enjoy the concert with the utmost audio and visual quality, immersing themselves in the magic of the band's performance. The production features special guest appearances from John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Brent Smith of Shinedown and Marcus King as well as a show-stopping performance by music sensation Jelly Roll. The Jelly Roll collaboration promises to be an extraordinary musical celebration that will captivate fans from all walks of life.In light of skyrocketing live concert ticket prices and recent live event cancellations, fans can take comfort in knowing that this exclusive event is fun, affordable and will air rain or shine, offering a worry-free experience for all. The event ensures a safe and memorable evening, where fans can gather with friends and loved ones to celebrate the enduring legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd without breaking the bank.Tickets are on sale now. New venues, including indoor theaters, are being added every day. For tickets, schedules and for the most up-to-date list of venues showing “The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd,” visit lynyrdskynyrd50.com Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the last recorded performance by the legendary band with founding member Gary Rossington.ABOUT LYNYRD SKYNYRDAs Lynyrd Skynyrd approaches the 50th anniversary of the band’s critically acclaimed debut album ‘Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd’ in 2023, they resonate as deeply with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville, Florida in 1973. Few ensembles have had the deep impact in creating a lifestyle as Skynyrd has. The band travels forward with a primary mission of celebrating a legacy that honors all whom have had a resonating contribution to the lives of hundreds of millions of fans globally. Former members Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Ed King, Billy Powell, Bob Burns, Leon Wilkeson and Hughie Thomasson alongside others will forever remain significant contributors to this indelible repertoire and the band’s colorful history. Today, Lynyrd Skynyrd rocks on with a current line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.The rock and roll powerhouse continually tours, and as Van Zant shares, “It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.”With a catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, and tens of millions of records sold, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remain a cultural icon that appeal to all generations.ABOUT UNBRANDED EVENTSUnbranded Events brings the most exciting entertainment experiences to outdoor and indoor venues across the United States and around the world. By providing accessible productions, Unbranded Events ensures fans can more easily immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere of live events at a fraction of the cost. The company’s unique experiences are thoughtfully designed to bring fans closer to the action, creating shared, communal moments that transcend traditional live entertainment options. Unbranded Events is currently curating a thrilling season of exclusive events, showcasing a lineup of sensational artists and entertainment that will leave fans everywhere captivated. With more venues located to fans closer than live events, fans everywhere will be sure to have an incredible time at an Unbranded Events experience. Visit unbrandedeventsco.com for more information or if you are a venue looking to carry Unbranded Events experiences.

