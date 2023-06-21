Ingredients PLUS relocates HQ to Rochester, N.Y.
Company marks 40th anniversary in business
As we keep growing across the U.S. and diversifying our product offerings, the need for added space and talent drove our decision to relocate our headquarters.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingredients PLUS, a technology-driven solutions provider of ingredients for the food and beverage industry, has relocated its headquarters from Lakeville, N.Y., to an 11,000-square-foot office in Rochester, N.Y. This move allows the company to centralize key roles supporting its nationwide business operations, including sales, finance, human resources, information technology, customer service, and the executive team. Ingredients PLUS will continue investing in its 125,000-square-foot manufacturing, processing, and logistics hub in Lakeville, which serves the Northeast.
Relocating its headquarters aligns with ingredients PLUS’s growth strategy, which focuses on organic growth and diversification. By leveraging the expanded space and access to a broader talent pool, ingredients PLUS aims to strengthen its position as a premier provider of food ingredient solutions for its target market.
“As we keep growing across the U.S. and diversifying our product offerings, the need for added space and talent drove our decision to relocate our headquarters,” said Erin Johnson, senior vice president of Organizational Strategy & Development for ingredients PLUS. “In addition to facilitating the centralization of our executive and support functions, the move allowed us to renovate the administrative space at our Lakeville operation, creating a modern and open environment that embodies our unique brand.”
From the Rochester headquarters, ingredients PLUS CEO Doug Wagner and the executive team will oversee business strategy, sales, and customer support for the company’s 60-acre Lakeville facility and 30-acre Landisville, Pa., plant. The centralized approach enables streamlined operations and enhanced collaboration among team members.
“Relocating our headquarters to Rochester provides an expanded employee pool, enabling us to fill critical positions with top talent,” Johnson added. “We believe this move will enable us to work more effectively together and continue delivering exceptional service to our customer.”
On June 7, ingredients PLUS marked its 40th anniversary with an employee appreciation event at the company’s Lakeville plant, where the organization began operations on June 10, 1983.
About ingredients PLUS
As a technology-driven, food-ingredients firm, Rochester, N.Y.-headquartered ingredients PLUS (formerly Sweeteners Plus) processes and distributes all types of liquid and dry ingredients for industries including food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals. Founded in 1983, the company’s elite logistics and manufacturing capabilities enable the processing and delivery of a wide array of ingredients for customers across the United States. Visit www.ingredientsplus.com.
