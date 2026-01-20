At AirCargo Conference, Crown Data Systems to demo new products, AI tools

A screenshot of the service address and details in the CrownX | Driver app that a driver would see prior to pick up or delivery.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crown Data Systems --the leader in air freight trucking software--will demonstrate at the AirCargo Conference , Feb. 15 – 17, 2026, new products including AI Alerts , a feature in its flagship software Crown Freight Manager (CFM), that automate cartage agents’ manual processes for communicating with and invoicing forwarders and shippers. At booth 206, Crown will also show off its new driver app, CrownX | Driver. The driver app fires off complete proof-of-service information in real time from drivers to customers and to a cartage agent’s billing staff, so they can send out invoices the same day.AI Alerts Slashes Hours of WorkCartage agents can use AI Alerts to automatically have their customers’ emailed shipment alerts and bills of lading seamlessly transmit into their CFM system, reducing manual data entry and saving hours per day.“With AI Alerts processing daily alerts from forwarders, our team can review things in one hour versus taking up to eight hours to manually review and enter data,” said Robert Auzat, vice president of Operations for A PLUS EXPRESS, a CFM customer and early adopter of AI Alerts.Crown will show how AI Alerts reads documents like a house air waybill, so cartage agents can eliminate incorrectly entering shipment reference numbers and addresses. AI Alerts makes it simpler to plan driver routes, handle billing, and provide customer service. This expedites payment and customer satisfaction.CrownX | Driver Eliminates Driver CallsCrownX | Driver updates the status of a shipment in real time versus waiting hours to know the status. Without CrownX | Driver, the only way a dispatcher could meet the KPIs that many clients give cartage agents would be with calls or texts from drivers after every pickup.“If you’re using Crown Freight Manager and CrownX | Driver effectively, the work you save is equal to two or three FTEs,” said Eric Clark of PACE Air Freight, Inc. “The ROI is huge.”CrownX | Driver Speeds InvoicingCrownX | Driver makes sure your driver gets 100 percent of the information a cartage agent needs for invoicing, before the driver finishes a stop.“Trucking is a tough business; when a cartage agent’s customer can take up to 60 days to pay, you want to get invoices out quickly and cleanly to get paid sooner,” said Michael J. King, vice president of Support & Product Management for Crown Data Systems. “I grew up in the trucking business and understand the challenges--everything Crown builds is by truckers for truckers.”AI Alerts and CrownX | Driver are available as part of a CFM customer’s subscription. At the AirCargo Conference, Crown’s team will show attendees how to get started with these products. Alternatively, contact Crown at sales@crowndatasystems.com.About Crown Data SystemsSince its founding in 1997, Crown Data Systems has been the system of record for air freight trucking software, electronically uniting carriers and forwarders in last-mile delivery. Crown’s software, which has become the industry standard, creates a unique electronic data interchange, or EDI, between shippers and cartage agents, so they can expedite shipping, communications, billing, payment, and proof of delivery for customers. For more information, visit https://www.crowndatasystems.com/about/

