CrafterCMS Expands Its Marketplace With Document Signing Plugin

CrafterCMS is an open source, headless content management system

Composable CMS leader adds another pre-built plugin and packaged business capability that enables document signing to be easily added to digital experiences.

Our new document signing plugin is just the latest of many new plugins that add capabilities for creating personalized end-user digital experiences.” — Russ Danner, VP Products, CrafterCMS

MCLEAN, VA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading headless CMS for composing digital experiences, today announced that it expanded its Marketplace of open source plugins, blueprints, and packaged business capabilities (PBCs) with a new document signing plugin. The new plugin includes an integration with DocuSign eSignature, a leading document signing solution. This allows CrafterCMS users to easily add this packaged business capability to their digital experiences, and is especially applicable to use cases such as customer portals, employee intranets, and e-commerce solutions. The plugin is available under open source license and is available for immediate download from the CrafterCMS Marketplace.

"With the recent release of version 4, CrafterCMS serves as an ideal headless CMS at the center of a composable digital experience platform (DXP) strategy," said Russ Danner, VP of Products and CrafterCMS. "The combination of our new drag and drop experience builder and a growing marketplace of reusable plugins and integrations enables business users to easily compose digital experiences for a wide variety of audiences and digital channels -- including modern enterprise websites, employee intranets, customer portals, OTT video apps, digital signage, AR/VR and e-commerce experiences. Our new document signing plugin is just the latest of many new plugins that add capabilities for creating personalized end-user digital experiences."

CrafterCMS provides leading enterprises with a modern headless CMS for building a composable DXP. A WYSIWYG content authoring experience combined with a marketplace of reusable plugins allows content creators to compose engaging digital experiences for all types of digital channels. Moreover, CrafterCMS provides a Git-based content repository and support for DevContentOps processes that enable frictionless collaboration between content authors, software developers and IT operations teams.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS enables a new era of fast, agile and easier development of high-performance, large-scale and extremely-secure content-rich digital experiences that benefits large enterprises and fast-growing startups. Unlike other enterprise-grade headless CMSs built around a database and fixed APIs, CrafterCMS's Git-based content repository, decoupled architecture with extensible APIs, private SaaS, and open source business model with true only-pay-for-what-you-need pricing delivers higher productivity for developers, faster editing and publishing cycle times for content teams, stronger security and easier compliance for ops, and a better ROI for finance. Enterprises can choose from options that include SaaS, self-hosted with enterprise support, and community-supported free open source. Learn more about our enterprise solutions at https://craftercms.com, and the open source project at https://craftercms.org.