Rocavaka Celebrates Even More Wins at the 2023 SIP Awards International Spirits Competition
Rocavaka excels at the 2023 SIP Awards, winning two medals and solidifying its elite status in the industry with its 5th and 6th wins.PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocavaka is thrilled to announce its outstanding achievements at the esteemed 2023 SIP Awards International Spirits Competition. With great pride, Rocavaka secured its position among the industry's elite by winning two medals, marking the 5th and 6th wins for the brand this year.
The SIP Awards' unwavering dedication to consumer representation sets it apart from other competitions. The esteemed judging panel, comprising over 310 spirit enthusiasts, assures a fair evaluation process devoid of industry bias. By leveraging consumer-based judges, the SIP Awards ensure that the voices and preferences of the spirit-buying community are genuinely represented. This unique approach not only empowers brands with invaluable consumer insights but also facilitates direct access to their primary marketing demographic.
"Winning these prestigious medals at the 2023 SIP Awards is a testament to Rocavaka's unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional vaka of unparalleled quality," said Bobby Fallas, CEO. "We are honored to be recognized among the finest spirits in the world and are grateful to our dedicated team for their passion and expertise and we will continue to engage in events for artists, music lovers, and vodka enthusiasts alike."
About the Rocavaka
Rocavaka is a premium brand of vaka committed to delivering the finest, smoothest, and tastiest vaka on the market. With an unwavering dedication to perfection, Rocavaka crafts its spirits using the highest quality ingredients and an exceptional attention to detail. Each bottle of Rocavaka represents the pinnacle of vaka craftsmanship, providing a luxurious experience for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Rocavaka is a premium brand of vaka, and our mission is simple, to bring to market the finest, smoothest, and tastiest vodka that appeals to all!
About the SIP Awards
The SIP Awards is a distinguished judging competition that provides spirit brands with exposure, unbiased feedback, and well-deserved recognition from consumers. As the sole blind tasting competition of its kind, the SIP Awards offers an impartial platform for leading brands to showcase their products to an astute and discerning audience. To learn more about the SIP Awards beverage competition, venue partnerships, or to access a complete list of this year's winners, visit https://sipawards.com
For more information, please see :
https://rocavaka.com/
https://bartenderspiritsawards.com/en/
Media Contact:
Darlene Fallas
Public Relations Manager
Rocavaka
Phone: (516) 698-3484
Email: darlene@rocavaka.com
Donevon Martinez
Rocavaka
+1 7203290689
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram