Seeking School Leadership Coaches for 2023-2024 School Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is looking for experienced school leaders to join the ESEA Federal Programs Team as a part-time contracted School Leadership Coach for the 2023-2024 school year. A School Leadership Coach serves as a thought partner to school leadership teams, is a broker of information and resources, builds capacity with school leaders and school leadership teams, and supports school leaders and school leadership teams on their continuous school improvement journey.

What is a School Leadership Coach?

A School Leadership Coach Supports principals and School Leadership Teams in establishing and reinforcing evidence-based processes that will improve teaching and learning in schools and/or across districts. A highly effective School Leadership Coach meets principals where they are through personalized and individualized support. An effective leadership coach also works toward a Problem of Instructional Practice through guidance and conversations during Leadership Team meetings. Helping schools identify strengths and leveraging those to address the growth areas needing improvement. Effective leadership is central to sustainable school and district improvement. Engaging educational leaders – both individually and as members of School Leadership Teams – in the design and implementation of effective change processes is aimed at strengthening the culture and capacity of schools to improve student outcomes.

Manie DOE School Leadership Coaching Requirements

Candidates for the position of Maine DOE School Leadership Coach are required to have a Master’s Degree in Education and experience in school improvement reform and demonstrated experience in data-driven processes and interventions that were significant contributions to a current or past position. Knowledge of state and federal accountability standards, experience in state and local assessment systems, and strong planning and facilitation skills are helpful. Effective written and oral communication skills and a commitment to utilizing our communication and storage platform tools are required. School Leadership Coaches use the following core tenants to guide their work:

Creating Community

Develop positive, trusting relationships

Model effective interpersonal communication

Identify underlying beliefs and assumptions

Work collaboratively rather than being viewed as an “expert”

Foster a professional learning community

Bringing Focus

Promote the development and use of several goals focused on student achievement

Focus the efforts of all members of the school community on goals

Align programs and practices to identified goals

Be familiar with CNA/SAU Consolidated Plan and school-level CNA (if applicable), for the purposes of alignment, consistency, and fidelity

Leading Change

Understand the theory and practice of organizational and individual change

Assess the extent to which the school culture supports planned changes and know how to improve school culture as necessary

Developing Accountability

Encourage skillful use of data to inform decision-making

Share best practices in student assessment

Provide support in the use of data to improve instructional effectiveness

Promote a culture of distributed accountability

Building Capacity

Encourage the development of leadership team staff

Encourage reflective practice within the leadership team

Assess organizational structures

Develop the capacity of the leadership team to align and balance curricula

Growing Professionally

Keep current on educational literature

Continue collaboration to learn from and with peers in similar roles

If you are interested in applying to become a School Leadership Coach, please contact Cheryl Lang, ESEA Federal Programs Director at Cheryl.Lang@maine.gov or 207-441-8059