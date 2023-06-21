The Public Health Company Selected as a BLUE KNIGHT™ Company

PHC worries about biorisk so you don't have to PHC Pharos Platform

The Public Health Company, a leader in the development of an early warning system for global biorisks, announces it has been selected as a BLUE KNIGHT company.

Our selection as a Blue Knight company is an honor and it will help accelerate the continuing development of our Pharos biosecurity platform so that we can serve people and companies worldwide.” — Dr. Charity Dean, MPH & TM, Founder and CEO of PHC

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Public Health Company, a leader in the development of an early warning system for global biorisks, announces it has been selected as a BLUE KNIGHT™ company . Blue Knight is a joint initiative between Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS (JLABS) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.“Our selection as a Blue Knight company is an honor, and it will help accelerate the continuing development of our Pharos biosecurity platform so that we can serve people and companies worldwide,” said Dr. Charity Dean, founder and CEO of PHC.Blue Knight is a collaboration dedicated to anticipating potential health security threats, activating the global innovation community, and amplifying scientific and technological advancements with the aim to prepare for and respond to our rapidly evolving global health environment.PHC is developing the Pharos platform, which has the potential to serve as an early warning system for biorisks that erupt around the world. PHC brings centralized, trusted intelligence to global enterprises so they can respond quickly to biorisk threats.As a Blue Knight company, PHC will receive access to capital-efficient lab space and resources, including expertise, community, industry connections and entrepreneurial programs, with the goal of advancing Pharos. PHC will also receive dedicated mentorship from the Johnson & Johnson and BARDA.About the Public Health CompanyThe Public Health Company provides rapid, actionable and trusted intelligence that powers biorisk management for enterprises and large organizations, helping teams protect employee safety, business continuity and economic security. Enterprise risk officers, security teams, executives and legal teams routinely find they need centralized, trusted intelligence to respond promptly to the biological and physical risks that can erupt around the globe. PHC has designed the industry’s first biosecurity SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to aggregate and leverage data to identify and predict biorisks around the world. Visit The Public Health Company to learn more.

The Public Health Company Overview Video