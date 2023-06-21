Americord Adds AABB Accreditation for State-of-the-Art Lab
Americord, a leader in stem cell banking, announces its recent accreditation by the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB) for in-house laboratory in NYC.
This achievement underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of confidence and peace of mind when it comes to preserving their newborn’s stem cells.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Americord, a leading newborn stem cell banking company, proudly announces its recent accreditation by the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB) for its in-house laboratory in New York City.
— Martin Smithmyer, CEO and Founder of Americord
The AABB accreditation is a testament to Americord's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of scientific expertise, quality control, and care. By meeting and exceeding the rigorous AABB criteria, Americord has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to delivering superior service to expectant parents and healthcare providers.
This accreditation signifies that Americord's lab has undergone extensive evaluations, inspections, and assessments to ensure compliance with AABB's stringent standards for cord blood banking. These standards encompass the entire spectrum of laboratory operations, including personnel qualifications, facility infrastructure, equipment calibration, sample handling, processing protocols, and quality assurance.
"We are thrilled to receive AABB accreditation for our in-house lab," said Martin Smithmyer, Founder and CEO of Americord. "This achievement underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of confidence and peace of mind when it comes to preserving their newborn’s stem cells. The AABB accreditation reinforces our position as an industry leader and reflects our commitment to the future of regenerative medicine."
Americord's AABB-accredited lab offers expectant parents the opportunity to store their baby's perinatal stem cells with the utmost confidence in the laboratory's scientific integrity and strict quality control processes. By leveraging highly advanced technology and a team of expertly trained lab technicians, Americord ensures the safe and secure storage of these invaluable stem cell resources for potential future medical use.
The achievement of AABB accreditation further distinguishes Americord from other cord blood banks, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for expectant parents, healthcare professionals, and researchers alike. With this accreditation, Americord is better positioned to advance research and drive innovation in the field of regenerative medicine, ultimately contributing to improved medical treatments and breakthrough discoveries.
About Americord:
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, cord tissue, placental tissue, and exosomes. Recently they added myNewborn Advanced Health Screening to their service suite in an increased commitment to help parents keep their families healthy for lifeAmericord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards. Americord acknowledges that exosomes are not FDA-approved for use in treatments or products. Americord does not claim exosomes have any current therapeutic benefit. The client understands that they bank their child’s exosomes for use in clinical trials and research which may provide utility in the future.
