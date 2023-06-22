Aesthetic Record Unveils a New Online Booking and eCommerce Portal to Boost Practice Revenues and Lead Conversion

Practices can convert leads to booked patients & generate online sales 24/7 with Aesthetic Record's new Online Booking & eCommerce Portal

Our goal was to create an integrated solution for Aesthetic Practices to increase efficiency and productivity but also extend their reach well beyond traditional office hours.” — Tiphany Hall, PhD

DALLAS, TX, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Aesthetic Record, a leading Electronic Medical Records & Practice Management software provider, announced the launch of its Online Booking & eCommerce Portal. This new platform is set to elevate the patient experience with its user-friendly interface and streamlined booking flow. The new portal provides aesthetic practices with a unique opportunity to sell memberships, promotions, and eGift cards 24/7, boosting revenues and enhancing lead conversion without additional staff involvement.

This new digital platform gives practices a dedicated channel for capturing and converting leads. With configurable color themes and options to showcase providers, treatments and loyalty programs, patients can explore a practice’s services and book an appointment, anytime, from anywhere. With new eCommerce options, patients can also take advantage of promotional offerings or join a VIP membership program in the moment, and with Aesthetic Record’s fully integrated point-of-sale, patients can instantly see purchases populate in their Patient Wallet. With a fully automated workflow including GA4 Google tracking to measure traffic and conversion rates, practices enjoy the benefits of a store front that never closes without additional staff involvement.

"Our goal was to create an integrated solution for aesthetic practices to increase efficiency and productivity but also extend their reach well beyond traditional office hours," commented Tiphany Hall, PhD, CGO at Aesthetic Record. "Online booking is a competitive necessity as new patient growth is outpacing staff growth for many Medspas. Providing an opportunity for practices to generate revenue and increase bookings without relying on staff to do more is a win-win.”

Developed with a patient-centric approach, the portal's intuitive interface simplifies the booking process, making it convenient and user-friendly on any device. The incorporation of GA4 tracking allows businesses to gather in-depth insights into patient behavior, providing another data point to measure satisfaction and further optimize their service delivery.

The launch of this new platform is a significant leap forward for aesthetic practices aiming to make their mark in the digital space while providing exceptional care in the physical one. By bridging the gap between patients and practices, Aesthetic Record’s new portal allows businesses to deliver a great patient experience from anywhere, in real time, so they can convert leads into new appointments and generate online sales without the necessity of staff or the limitations of operating hours.

Beyond its robust functionality, this platform underlines Aesthetic Record's commitment to anticipate and cater to the changing demands of both patients and practices. With more than 30 new feature launches in 2023 and more planned throughout the balance of the year, this new Online Booking & eCommerce Portal is another continued investment in helping medical practices compete in the digital transformation of the aesthetic industry.

About Aesthetic Record

Aesthetic Record is a HIPAA-compliant Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system and complete Practice Management solution created for Medical Spas, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery and Wellness Clinics. AR provides end-to-end workflow integration from online booking to treatment & charting, checkout and KPI reporting. Practices can also leverage HIPAA-compliant telehealth, cloud-based eRX, and the Virtual Clinic Suite to expand their geographical footprint beyond their physical space. In addition to full supply chain management, the Aesthetic Record Marketplace, an eCommerce platform built specifically for Aesthetic providers, is the fastest, most cost-effective way to shop for practice essentials, supplies and services from a single site.

For more information, visit www.aestheticrecord.com

