Executive Global Magazine Features Canadian MedTech Pioneer, Pierre Lemire, on Cover with an Exclusive Interview

Kent Imaging CEO, Pierre Lemire, speaks about entrepreneurship and how imaging technology and the rise of AI are changing the healthcare industry.

The technology we are developing is changing how clinicians treat acute and chronic wounds with actionable insights they never had before.” — Pierre Lemire

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging's CEO, Pierre Lemire, is featured on the cover of Executive Global's Spring issue. Executive Global offers a unique insight into the state of global business in the contemporary age, bringing together the most renowned business personalities and economists of the modern era. The magazine delivers the statistics, strategy, and foresight required to make informed business decisions within the global marketplace.

In his exclusive interview, Mr. Lemire speaks about the journey of entrepreneurship and his passion for fostering innovations in healthcare in Canada and beyond. As the force behind pushing Kent Imaging’s near-infrared imaging device (SnapshotNIR) into global markets, Lemire speaks to the importance of these technologies in reducing healthcare costs and complications for patients. “The technology we are developing is changing how clinicians treat acute and chronic wounds with actionable insights they never had before,” explains Lemire.

When asked about the most up-and-coming advancements in MedTech, Mr. Lemire addresses the topical subject of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). He states, “AI and ML algorithms allow early detection of disease, personalized treatment plans, and reduced healthcare costs.” He adds, “It is important to note that these technologies are not a replacement for human expertise and clinical judgment, but rather a tool to enhance the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. It allows clinicians to improve their evaluation and diagnostic skills.”

To read the full interview, click here.



About Pierre Lemire

Mr. Lemire is a technology commercialization expert with over 35 years of experience in the high-tech world of imaging, his past roles as a CTO at Autodesk Inc, and co-founder of Calgary Scientific provide key experiences that he uses to guide Kent Imaging’s corporate strategy. His passion for building high-tech imaging products has been the driving force of his professional life.

About Kent Imaging, Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit http://www.kentimaging.com/