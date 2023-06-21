Segue Manufacturing Services Expands Boston Electronics Manufacturing Facility
Expert contract electronics manufacturer increases USA capacity to meet high demand for complex products
We’re privileged to work with great customers, whose industry-leading products are in demand. Segue’s expansion of our Boston site was necessary to support growth.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Segue Manufacturing Services, a 30-year contract manufacturing expert of complex electromechanical and complex cable assembly services, today announced an expansion of its ISO 13485 and ISO 9001-certified Boston manufacturing facility.
— Brian Desmarais, CEO
Segue relocated its Massachusetts operations in 2020 from Lowell to the current Billerica site just north of Boston, selected in part for the option to annex and expand into the adjacent manufacturing space. With Segue’s new expansion now complete, the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider increases its Boston-based floor space to 55,000 square feet.
“We’re privileged to work with great customers, whose industry-leading products are in demand. Segue’s expansion of our Boston site was necessary to support growth,” said Segue CEO Brian Desmarais. “The additional capacity also allows us to reconfigure the facility to further optimize flow and streamline NPI, offering our customers rapid response time as their needs change.”
Serving customers in the medical, capital equipment and industrial automation sectors, Segue’s Boston area facility employs 120 engineering, supply chain and operations specialists in complex electronics manufacturing, and features an NPI Center, complex cable assembly, and specializes in complex and large-format electromechanical product manufacturing. Its complex product expertise includes industrial printing equipment, medical sterilizers, operating room equipment, ultra-precision machining equipment, industrial 3D printers, and optical sensor test and assembly equipment. The Boston operation is part of Segue’s global footprint in the USA, China and planned 2024 Mexico site.
About Segue Manufacturing Services
www.segue-mfg.com
Segue Manufacturing Services provides both Made-in-the-USA and China solutions to its OEM and Tier I EMS Provider customers in the Industrial Automation & Robotics, Medical, Industrial, and Capital Equipment markets. Founded in 1991, Segue specializes in manufacturing and engineering services including electromechanical systems engineering and integration, custom cable design, Design for Manufacturing, New Product Introduction, test, strategic sourcing and logistics. With manufacturing centers in Boston, Massachusetts; Xiamen, China; a 3PL in Monterrey, Mexico; and a wholly owned fulfillment warehouse in New Hampshire, Segue Manufacturing Services is an electronics industry expert in the seamless transfer of its customers’ products from prototyping to full-scale manufacturing. Employing 500 people, the company is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO/TS 16949-certified, FDA and ITAR-registered and has MedAccred accreditation. As of 2023, it is also part of the Lorom group of companies.
Scott Manty
Segue Manufacturing Services
+1 978-970-1200
email us here
Why Choose Segue Manufacturing Services for Your Electronics? Here's a Little About Segue & How We Help