Goodguys Rolls into Iowa for the 32nd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF
Join Goodguys Rod & Custom during the Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals for three days of cool cars, cool people and good times at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, June 30 - July2nd.
Goodguys hosts a huge fireworks show on Saturday night during the Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF
Hot rods get to cruise through the Iowa State Fairgrounds at dusk awaiting the fireworks spectacular!
Over 5,000 hot rods and classic cars to pack the Iowa State Fairgrounds June 30 - July 2 for a weekend of family fun!FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 5,000 hot rods, muscle cars, customs and classic trucks will fill the beautiful Iowa State Fairgrounds for a weekend of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times during the Goodguys Rod & Custom 32nd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF!
The biggest hot rod party of the summer takes place June 30 – July 2 and welcomes all ’98 and older muscle cars, customs, hot rods and classic trucks. There will be special parking areas on Saturday for anyone that wants to compete for a Goodguys Top 12 Finalist position for Muscle Cars, Trucks and Custom Cars plus Lakeside Rods and Rides will be on hand to pick their top 10 Builders Choice selections.
As part of Goodguy’s 40th anniversary season, there is always the exciting racing action during the Classic Performance Parts AutoCross Racing Series. The Heartland Nationals will have racers competing for the win during Saturday’s Optima Batteries Duel in Des Moines Shootout on Saturday followed by the All American Shootout on Sunday. After the show on Friday, take part in the Twilight Cruise on historic Grand Avenue to cap of the day.
The family friendly event has something for everyone including a huge fireworks display on Saturday evening plus a Kids Zone with games and crafts including a free Model Car Take-and-Make. There will also be a pedal car display, an RC car demonstration and the miniature train museum will be open each day and, be sure to shop through 100s of local crafts in the Goodgals Gallery. If there’s an expert baker in your family, bring a pie to compete in the Pie Backing contest.
The good times keep rolling with the Nitro Thunderfest exhibition on Saturday where you can see, smell and feel the horsepower of several vintage dragsters or try your hand at the tire shredding Burnout Contest on Saturday. If you’re looking for a new project or parts, stroll through the Cars 4-Sale Corral, the Swap Meet or Manufacture’s Midway to find the best parts for your hot rod.
For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/hln
WHAT: Goodguys 32nd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF
WHERE: Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317
WHEN: June 30 – July 2, Friday 8am -5pm, Saturday 8am – 8pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm
TICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/hln, Purchase at the gate or online
MEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets
