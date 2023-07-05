‘Teen Leadership Conference’ (TLC) Hosted by Page Parkes Prepares for Second Seminar on July 28th- 29th 2023
Founder, President of Page Parkes Center of Modeling & Acting continues labor of love with passion project for teens - TLC - 'Teen Leadership Conference.' -- Photo Credit: Arthur Garcia
Teens will practice modalities and use exercises to identify limiting beliefs and create healthy habits
Passion Project for local Houston Icon & Community Leader sets out to provide teens with Transformational Life Skills
I am dedicated to this program aligning youth with tools and breakthrough educational modalities to create and sustain self-confidence and character shifts for our future generations and leaders.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston Icon & Role Model Page Parkes sets out this July 28th and 29th on season two of the highly anticipated (TLC) or Teen Leadership Conference. In this two-day seminar, inspired by renowned transformational coaches and thought leaders, Page personally engages with students to provide her own version of one-on-one coaching. The course also seeks to equip teens with personally used transformational life skills by Page.
“Our job is to invest in the education and development of youth in our local community,” ~says Parkes.
Teaching teens everything from the 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens and life skills – students walk away with courage and confidence to overcome their fears. The course focuses on:
- Becoming Comfortable in the Art Form of Public Speaking
- Breaking & Conquering Limiting Beliefs
- Creating Successful & Healthy Habits around ‘The Internet,’ ‘social media,’ and Technology
- Addressing the Art of Conflict Resolution
- Learning Skill Sets to ‘Land’ a Part in Your Audition
- Learning how to Create & Maintain Positive States of Mind
- Facilitating Leadership Integrity Guidelines
- Developing Health & Nutrition Awareness
Page Parkes is an industry leader and icon in the modeling, acting, and talent development world. For over 4 decades, Page and THE PAGE PARKES CENTER OF MODELING & ACTING have been highly acclaimed as being the largest, cutting-edge, and most instrumental modeling and acting training facility in the Southwest United States. Today, Page, as she continues her investment in leadership and youth, is focused on the topics of mental health, career and personal development, and instilling core values and competency tools in our youth through Teen Leadership Conference (TLC).
“I am dedicated to this program aligning youth with successful tools and breakthrough educational modalities to create and sustain self-confidence and character shifts for our future generations and leaders.” ~ Parkes continues.
STUDENT(S): "Thank you so much Page for your guidance, leadership, and valuable time! I thoroughly enjoyed "TLC" and learned some amazing life lessons. I can't wait to see what the future holds!" ~ TLC student (age 16).
“I came to really find that new bit of confidence in myself and really assert myself over others, not in an overly dominant way but just a way to get my feelings and ideas across.”
“The biggest thing I got out of Teen Leadership for me personally is Public Speaking. I had a massive fear of public speaking, a fear of messing up, in any sort of feeling of fear of Public Speaking now, is completely gone. I can talk to a crowd of people, and I will feel no fear at all to messing up.”
PARENT(S): "Thank you Page for the valuable life lessons you've offered my son. We know you have helped brighten his future!"
“I have seen my son during his time working with Page Parkes just really blossom. He has become a more confident, happy, and successful version of himself. I can't believe the way he has learned to articulate a vision for himself and have an idea of where he wants to go and also how to get there.”
In summary, attendees are encouraged to take a deep dive into their fears and limiting beliefs, walking away with a renewed sense of purpose and accountability.
To learn more please visit: www.pageparkes.com and visit the “Teen Leadership” page. To register call 713-807-8200 or email teenleadership@pageparkes.com.
