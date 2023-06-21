Building a new world together and it deserves a gala - The Consciousness Revolution Gala.
The Litt Factor debuts contribution to the new world and the next stages of human and spiritual evolution.
The event will support both men and women to heal, open their hearts, radiate joy, and elevate their consciousness.”PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO and founder of The Litt Factor, Tracy Litt, is bringing a gala celebration to Palm Beach to revolutionize the way we all see and experience ourselves, and the world by elevating the collective consciousness.
The Litt Factor, is a global personal growth company, founded in 2017.
The company helps high achieving female leaders and entrepreneurs harness their personal power and energetics to intentionally evolve into the next level, highest version of themselves, allowing them to tap into their unlimited potential and generate global impact.
The Litt Factor delivers high-level embodiment coaching, emotional healing, corporate consciousness training & speaking, transformational live events, and a proven, unparalleled methodology of identity evolution, all creating massive impact.
Since 2017, The Litt Factor has touched the lives of thousands of women globally, and has been featured in Forbes, Thrive Global, CBS, Entrepreneur, the Zoe Report, Inc.com, and Fast Company. In 2022, Tracy was awarded top 125 Global Thought Leaders by Success Magazine.
The Consciousness Revolution Gala will take place on Friday, September 29 at 6pm Eastern Standard time in EAU Palm Beach Resort & Spa on 100 S. Ocean Blvd Manalapan, FL, and provides an unmatched opportunity for women (and men, yes men are part of The Consciousness Revolution) to expand their awareness, experience the proven work of The Litt Factor, as well as learn about continued opportunities to expand awareness and elevate consciousness.
Tracy says the event will, “support both men and women to heal, open their hearts, radiate joy, and elevate their consciousness. It will allow them to realize the truth of their wholeness, their energy, and their full power. It will create more kindness, more collaboration, and an ability to go within to generate unprecedented individual and collective success. It is what everyone needs and deserves right now”.
Media and press are encouraged to attend the event and join in The Consciousness Revolution! Tickets for the event can be found at The Consciousness Revolution Gala Website. A full impact report for The Litt Factor can also be found here in order to further understand the accuracy and longevity of Tracy’s work since 2017.
