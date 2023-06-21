Axxel announces the acquisition of Groupe Enviro 5 by Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd.

Environmental 360 Solutions has acquired Groupe Enviro5

MONTRéAL, QC, CANADA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- E360S’ CEO, Donato Ardellini, said “We welcome Frédéric Côté, Jocelyn Brien, and the dedicated employees of Enviro5 to the growing E360S team. Envrio5’s septic and pumping capabilities and infrastructure complement E360S’ comprehensive portfolio of waste solutions and geographic footprint in the Quebec marketplace. E360S continues to execute its goal of becoming Canada’s most trusted environmental management company.”

Mr. Frédéric Côté, President, and Mr. Jocelyn Brien of Groupe Enviro 5 stated: "The acquisition of E360 of Groupe Enviro5 is a unique opportunity to grow the company, to diversify its services and to meet the needs of our current and future customers. The human values of the people who make up E360, and the business opportunities surrounding the synergy of such a group, are at the heart of our decision to ensure the company's longevity and the well-being of its employees. "

Mr. Côté and Mr. Brien added: " Axxel was invaluable in its commitment to facilitating the negotiations leading up to the transaction. We would like to thank Mr. Nizar Loukil and Mr. Jean-Michel Zakhour who were present, available, and good advisors throughout a process filled with obstacles, to achieve the objective. "

Mr.Nizar Loukil, Senior Director of the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Axxel, states:

“We are grateful for the trust E360S has placed in our team. It was a great pleasure to represent them and to play an active role in the successful acquisition of Groupe Enviro 5. Under the leadership of Mr. Côté and Mr. Brien, Groupe Enviro 5 has flourished and become a pioneer in its sector for the management and recovery of liquid waste. Finally, we would like to thank everyone involved in this transaction for their collaboration and dedication.”

About Axxel

We are a boutique firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions for SMEs. We shape a unique moment in a company's history by bringing people together to ensure that our client's most valuable assets are seen at fair value. Our approach is unique, and our multidisciplinary team will stop at nothing to sign the best deal for your organization.

About Groupe Enviro 5.

Groupe Enviro 5 was founded over 20 years ago by Isabelle Valcourt and Frédérick Côté. The company employs over 110 dedicated people to carry out septic tank emptying, sewer system washing, pump station cleaning, hydro-excavation, camera inspection, and confined space work every morning, not to mention the management of its two treatment centers. Groupe Enviro5 works with Vacuum Drummond Inc. in central Quebec and Normand Brassard (2006) in the Eastern Townships.

About Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd.

Founded by industry veteran Donato Ardellini, E360S is dedicated to becoming North America’s leading and most trusted environmental management company. E360S is a vertically integrated provider of waste management, environmental, and recycling/circular economy services to over 30,000 Canadian municipal, commercial, and industrial customers. E360S is based in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, and operates throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.