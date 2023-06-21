Check-In and Chill-Out: Boston Hotels Score Highest on Staff Behavior, Clootrack Analysis Reveals

Check-In and Chill-Out Clootrack identity Insignia

Clootrack, an intelligent customer experience analytics platform, has released a study analyzing 35k customer reviews of 29 four-star and five-star US hotels.

Clootrack report concludes that maintaining pricing transparency, attention to detail & implementing best practices from top-performing hotels are key for delivering exceptional customer experiences.” — Shameel Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer, Clootrack.

CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Check-In and Chill-Out: Boston Hotels Score Highest on Staff Behavior, Clootrack Analysis RevealsClaymont, Delaware, June 21, 2023: Clootrack, an intelligent customer experience analytics platform, has released an extensive study analyzing 35k customer reviews of 29 leading four-star and five-star US hotels.According to the study, the biggest concern for hotel guests is the pricing and the possibility of hidden charges. The study found that many hotel guests are concerned that they may be charged for things they did not use or want, leading to frustration and dissatisfaction. These hidden charges can include fees for in-room amenities, additional services, and even taxes and resort fees.The study highlights the importance of transparent pricing practices and clear communication about fees and charges. Hoteliers can benefit greatly from addressing these concerns and ensuring their pricing policies are fair and transparent, providing a more positive guest experience.Parking is also highlighted as a significant source of frustration for hotel guests in the study. The key concerns that US hotel guests have regarding parking include a shortage of spaces, vehicles parked in non-designated areas, high parking fees, difficulty finding a parking spot, and inadequate instructions upon check-in. Guests have also reported being unable to drop off their luggage at the lobby due to parked cars and have criticized the high prices for street parking. Interestingly, parking was a bigger concern for guests in four-star hotels than those in five-star properties.Clootrack's analysis revealed that hotels in different US cities have varying guest experiences. Hotels in New York and San Diego scored lower for staff behavior and cleanliness than those in Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco.The study delved into the experiences of popular customer profiles and found some interesting trends. According to the study, group customers are more satisfied with hotel services than other customer profiles. In fact, they were found to be more optimistic about food standards and restaurant service than other customers. Interestingly, the study also found that a "good breakfast" influenced group customers the most compared to other profiles.Clootrack's study provides valuable insights into the preferences and trends shaping the US hospitality industry. The report concludes that maintaining pricing transparency, attention to detail throughout the guest experience, and implementing best practices from other high-performing hotels are vital for delivering exceptional customer experiences.Hotels mentioned by customers in the Clootrack study include Hilton, Hyatt Regency, Paris Las Vegas, Omni, Rio, Hyatt Grand, InterContinental, Marriott Marquis, Sheraton, Loews, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Royal Sonesta, DoubleTree, Marriott, Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, Pendry, The Westin, JW Marriott, Hyatt Centric, The Langham, Renaissance, Sonesta ES Suites, Harrah's Sonesta, Thompson, Conard, and W Miami.For more information, visit: https://www.clootrack.com/insights/travel-hospitality/insights-report-of-us-hotels These insights were the topics of a discussion in the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4gTqyc1iLQ hosted by Dan Gingiss, an international CX keynote speaker.About CLOOTRACK: Clootrack is an intelligent customer experience analytics platform that helps brands understand "why" customer experience drops.For more information, visit https://www.clootrack.com/ Media Contact: pr@clootrack.com

