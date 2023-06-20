Senate Bill 831 Printer's Number 921

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - "Pore space." Subsurface strata, formations, cavities or

voids, whether natural or artificially created, that can be used

as a storage space for carbon dioxide or other media.

"Secretary." The Secretary of Environmental Protection of

the Commonwealth.

"Storage facility." The subsurface area consisting of the

extent of a carbon dioxide plume which is required to be

delineated on an approved UIC Class VI permit or an amendment to

a UIC Class VI permit of a storage operator.

"Storage operator." An individual, corporation or other

legal entity that operates a carbon sequestration project.

"Subsurface property interest owner." A property interest

owner identified by the records of the recorder of deeds for

each county containing a portion of the proposed storage

facility who holds a fee simple interest or other freehold

interest in the subsurface of the property, which may include

minerals, including coal, or oil and gas rights. The term does

not include the owner of a right-of-way, an easement or a

leasehold.

"Surface property interest owner." A property interest owner

identified by the records of the recorder of deeds for each

county containing a portion of the proposed storage facility who

holds a fee simple interest or other freehold interest in the

surface of the property, which may include minerals, including

coal, or oil and gas rights. The term does not include the owner

of a right-of-way, an easement or a leasehold.

"UIC Class VI permit." A permit issued under 40 CFR Pt. 144

(relating to underground injection control program) that allows

the operation of a carbon dioxide injection and storage well.

"Underground storage of carbon dioxide." The injection and

20230SB0831PN0921 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30