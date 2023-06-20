Senate Bill 831 Printer's Number 921
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - "Pore space." Subsurface strata, formations, cavities or
voids, whether natural or artificially created, that can be used
as a storage space for carbon dioxide or other media.
"Secretary." The Secretary of Environmental Protection of
the Commonwealth.
"Storage facility." The subsurface area consisting of the
extent of a carbon dioxide plume which is required to be
delineated on an approved UIC Class VI permit or an amendment to
a UIC Class VI permit of a storage operator.
"Storage operator." An individual, corporation or other
legal entity that operates a carbon sequestration project.
"Subsurface property interest owner." A property interest
owner identified by the records of the recorder of deeds for
each county containing a portion of the proposed storage
facility who holds a fee simple interest or other freehold
interest in the subsurface of the property, which may include
minerals, including coal, or oil and gas rights. The term does
not include the owner of a right-of-way, an easement or a
leasehold.
"Surface property interest owner." A property interest owner
identified by the records of the recorder of deeds for each
county containing a portion of the proposed storage facility who
holds a fee simple interest or other freehold interest in the
surface of the property, which may include minerals, including
coal, or oil and gas rights. The term does not include the owner
of a right-of-way, an easement or a leasehold.
"UIC Class VI permit." A permit issued under 40 CFR Pt. 144
(relating to underground injection control program) that allows
the operation of a carbon dioxide injection and storage well.
"Underground storage of carbon dioxide." The injection and
