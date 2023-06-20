Senate Resolution 136 Printer's Number 926
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - concern for the public safety and well-being of individuals in
the vicinity of the incident; and
WHEREAS, The City of Philadelphia and surrounding political
subdivisions continue to experience adverse impacts, including
ongoing traffic disruption in and around the scene of the
incident; and
WHEREAS, These adverse impacts are of such magnitude or
severity as to render essential the Commonwealth's
supplementation of county and municipal efforts and resources
and the activation of all applicable State, county and municipal
emergency response plans; and
WHEREAS, It is necessary to take immediate steps to provide
for the reopening of the northbound and southbound lanes on
Interstate 95 and to repair or reconstruct the bridges; and
WHEREAS, Recovery efforts in response to the damage caused by
the incident remain ongoing; and
WHEREAS, Extending the disaster declaration will ensure that
the Department of Transportation is eligible to receive
emergency relief funding from the Federal Government to assist
the City of Philadelphia; therefore be it
RESOLVED (the House of Representatives concurring), That the
General Assembly, in accordance with section 20(c) of Article IV
of the Constitution of Pennsylvania, extend in whole until June
12, 2024, the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, in
response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe
compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City
of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County, except as terminated or
extended, in whole or in part, by the General Assembly; and be
it further
RESOLVED, That, upon adoption of this concurrent resolution
20230SR0136PN0926 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30