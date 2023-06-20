Senate Resolution 136 Printer's Number 926

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - concern for the public safety and well-being of individuals in

the vicinity of the incident; and

WHEREAS, The City of Philadelphia and surrounding political

subdivisions continue to experience adverse impacts, including

ongoing traffic disruption in and around the scene of the

incident; and

WHEREAS, These adverse impacts are of such magnitude or

severity as to render essential the Commonwealth's

supplementation of county and municipal efforts and resources

and the activation of all applicable State, county and municipal

emergency response plans; and

WHEREAS, It is necessary to take immediate steps to provide

for the reopening of the northbound and southbound lanes on

Interstate 95 and to repair or reconstruct the bridges; and

WHEREAS, Recovery efforts in response to the damage caused by

the incident remain ongoing; and

WHEREAS, Extending the disaster declaration will ensure that

the Department of Transportation is eligible to receive

emergency relief funding from the Federal Government to assist

the City of Philadelphia; therefore be it

RESOLVED (the House of Representatives concurring), That the

General Assembly, in accordance with section 20(c) of Article IV

of the Constitution of Pennsylvania, extend in whole until June

12, 2024, the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, in

response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe

compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City

of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County, except as terminated or

extended, in whole or in part, by the General Assembly; and be

it further

RESOLVED, That, upon adoption of this concurrent resolution

