Senate Bill 45 Printer's Number 927

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 927

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

45

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, COSTA,

BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, STEFANO AND AUMENT,

JUNE 20, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 20, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 25, 2012 (P.L.1618, No.197),

entitled "An act providing for the National Human Trafficking

Resource Center Hotline Notification Act; imposing duties on

the Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing

penalties," further providing for victim services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9 of the act of October 25, 2012

(P.L.1618, No.197), known as the National Human Trafficking

Resource Center Hotline Notification Act, is amended to read:

Section 9. Victim services.

(a) Development of plan.--To the extent that Federal or

State funds are available, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime

and Delinquency shall develop a plan for a coordinated response

system, in consultation with other appropriate government

agencies, including law enforcement, nongovernmental

organizations and victim advocacy groups to provide victims of

[trafficking under 18 Pa.C.S. Ch. 30 (relating to trafficking of

persons)] human trafficking, as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3001

