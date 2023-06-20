Senate Bill 45 Printer's Number 927
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 927
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
45
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, COSTA,
BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, STEFANO AND AUMENT,
JUNE 20, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 20, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 25, 2012 (P.L.1618, No.197),
entitled "An act providing for the National Human Trafficking
Resource Center Hotline Notification Act; imposing duties on
the Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing
penalties," further providing for victim services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 9 of the act of October 25, 2012
(P.L.1618, No.197), known as the National Human Trafficking
Resource Center Hotline Notification Act, is amended to read:
Section 9. Victim services.
(a) Development of plan.--To the extent that Federal or
State funds are available, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime
and Delinquency shall develop a plan for a coordinated response
system, in consultation with other appropriate government
agencies, including law enforcement, nongovernmental
organizations and victim advocacy groups to provide victims of
[trafficking under 18 Pa.C.S. Ch. 30 (relating to trafficking of
persons)] human trafficking, as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3001
