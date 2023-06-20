Senate Bill 819 Printer's Number 928
(3) Notwithstanding section 903 (relating to criminal
conspiracy), a person commits a misdemeanor of the third
degree if the person conspires with another person to commit
the offense of trespass against a critical infrastructure
facility in violation of this section.
(4) Notwithstanding section 905 (relating to grading of
criminal attempt, solicitation and conspiracy), a person
convicted of violating paragraph (3) shall be sentenced to
pay a fine of not less than $5,000.
(5) A person commits a felony of the third degree if the
person willfully and knowingly trespasses or enters property
containing a critical infrastructure facility without
permission by the owner of the property or lawful occupant
with the intent to willfully damage, destroy, vandalize,
deface, tamper with equipment or impede or inhibit operations
of the critical infrastructure facility.
(6) A person convicted of violating paragraph (5) shall
be sentenced to pay a fine of not less than $1,000 or to
imprisonment in a State correctional facility for not less
than one year nor more than three years, or both.
(b) Vandalism.--
(1) A person commits a felony of the third degree if the
person:
(i) willfully damages, destroys, vandalizes, defaces
or tampers with equipment in a critical infrastructure
facility; or
(ii) notwithstanding section 903, conspires with
another person to willfully damage, destroy, vandalize,
deface or tamper with equipment in a critical
