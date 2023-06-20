Senate Bill 683 Printer's Number 929
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - (b) Reporting.--If the urine drug screening conducted in
accordance with subsection (a) detects fentanyl OR XYLAZINE , the
hospital shall report the test results, which shall be
deidentified, to the Department of Health through PA-NEDSS.
(c) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall preclude an
acute care hospital without analyzer equipment for urinalysis
from utilizing fentanyl test strips OR XYLAZINE TEST STRIPS in
accordance with the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64),
known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic
Act.
(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Acute care hospital." A facility that provides inpatient
and outpatient hospital services and is licensed by the
Department of Health as a general or tertiary care hospital. The
term does not include a specialty hospital.
"Controlled substance." A drug, substance or immediate
precursor included in Schedules I through V of The Controlled
Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
"PA-NEDSS." Pennsylvania's version of the National
Electronic Disease Surveillance System.
"Urine drug screening." A chemical analysis intended to test
a patient for the presence of a controlled substance.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
