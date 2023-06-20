Submit Release
Senate Bill 683 Printer's Number 929

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - (b) Reporting.--If the urine drug screening conducted in

accordance with subsection (a) detects fentanyl OR XYLAZINE , the

hospital shall report the test results, which shall be

deidentified, to the Department of Health through PA-NEDSS.

(c) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall preclude an

acute care hospital without analyzer equipment for urinalysis

from utilizing fentanyl test strips OR XYLAZINE TEST STRIPS in

accordance with the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64),

known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic

Act.

(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Acute care hospital." A facility that provides inpatient

and outpatient hospital services and is licensed by the

Department of Health as a general or tertiary care hospital. The

term does not include a specialty hospital.

"Controlled substance." A drug, substance or immediate

precursor included in Schedules I through V of The Controlled

Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

"PA-NEDSS." Pennsylvania's version of the National

Electronic Disease Surveillance System.

"Urine drug screening." A chemical analysis intended to test

a patient for the presence of a controlled substance.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

