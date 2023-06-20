Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,275 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 138 Printer's Number 931

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's agriculture industry is critical to

the production of Hershey's iconic milk chocolate products; and

WHEREAS, The month of June is Dairy Month, and The Hershey

Company is one of the last large-scale chocolate manufacturers

to utilize local, farm-fresh milk to produce its iconic milk

chocolate, sourcing fresh fluid milk from a 100-mile radius of

Hershey and using approximately 4% of the total fluid milk

produced in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World was founded on June 30,

1973, to delight the public through the behind-the-scenes

celebration of making The Hershey Company's world famous

chocolate and confections; and

WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World employs 600 people and is

the world's most visited factory experience; and

WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World generates more than $200

million in annual tourism revenue and economic development in

Dauphin County; and

WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World attracts more than 3.2

million visitors to the Hershey and Central Pennsylvania region

each year and has hosted more than 117 million visitors; and

WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World is home to the largest

Hershey's candy store in the world; and

WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World continues to celebrate The

Hershey Company's commitment to quality products, food safety

and the manufacturing jobs that make "The Great American

Chocolate Bar"; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the 50th anniversary of

Hershey's Chocolate World and designate June 30, 2023, as

"Hershey's Chocolate World Day" in Pennsylvania.

20230SR0138PN0931 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Resolution 138 Printer's Number 931

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more