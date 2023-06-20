Senate Resolution 138 Printer's Number 931
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's agriculture industry is critical to
the production of Hershey's iconic milk chocolate products; and
WHEREAS, The month of June is Dairy Month, and The Hershey
Company is one of the last large-scale chocolate manufacturers
to utilize local, farm-fresh milk to produce its iconic milk
chocolate, sourcing fresh fluid milk from a 100-mile radius of
Hershey and using approximately 4% of the total fluid milk
produced in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World was founded on June 30,
1973, to delight the public through the behind-the-scenes
celebration of making The Hershey Company's world famous
chocolate and confections; and
WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World employs 600 people and is
the world's most visited factory experience; and
WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World generates more than $200
million in annual tourism revenue and economic development in
Dauphin County; and
WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World attracts more than 3.2
million visitors to the Hershey and Central Pennsylvania region
each year and has hosted more than 117 million visitors; and
WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World is home to the largest
Hershey's candy store in the world; and
WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World continues to celebrate The
Hershey Company's commitment to quality products, food safety
and the manufacturing jobs that make "The Great American
Chocolate Bar"; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the 50th anniversary of
Hershey's Chocolate World and designate June 30, 2023, as
"Hershey's Chocolate World Day" in Pennsylvania.
