Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,146 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 497 Printer's Number 932

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - related research universities for the purposes of developing

and leveraging the research capabilities of the universities

for the creation of well-paying jobs and enhanced economic

opportunities in accordance with this act.

(3) The use of money under this chapter may include

creating incentives in accordance with section 502 to lure,

maintain and keep a cutting-edge knowledge base.

Section 502. Eligibility.

(a) Distribution.--The department may make distributions

from the fund, subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions

provided under this chapter, for the purpose of making grants to

public-private partnerships, contracting authorities and State-

related institutions conducting or facilitating advanced

manufacturing, including, but not limited to, the following:

(1) Advancement in the fields of industrial processes,

mining, manufacturing, production agriculture, information

technology and biotechnology.

(2) Service as a medical facility or in other industrial

or technology sectors as defined by the department.

(3) The acquisition and installation of new machinery

and equipment, upgrading existing machinery and equipment or

retrofitting existing facilities with new or high-demand

technologies as defined by the department.

(b) Grants.--Grants shall be subject to the following

conditions:

(1) Grants shall be made to eligible public-private

partnerships, contracting authorities and State-related

institutions under this chapter.

(2) Grants shall be designed to include the purchase and

installation of new equipment and machinery, the upgrade of

20230SB0497PN0932 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 497 Printer's Number 932

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more